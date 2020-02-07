Advertisement

MOST IMPORTANT POINTS

Lagos is a mega city of at least 21 million people

Lagos is struggling with poor infrastructure, unreliable public transport and political corruption

Africa is an important market for Indian engine manufacturers

Some Indian motorcycle manufacturers are following developments in Nigeria following a decision by government officials to ban motorbikes and tricycles from most of the teeming, crowded capital of Lagos, a mega-city of at least 21 million people.

Bajaj Auto Ltd. and TVS Motor Co. Ltd. export many motorcycles to Nigeria and other African countries. Analysts are not too concerned – unless the ban is extended to other cities in Africa.

“The ban will have more sentimental effect than any direct effect on sales. Sentiment will be negative if the ban extends to more cities, “said independent analyst Ambareesh Baliga. He added that since Bajaj Auto and TVS export their bikes to many countries, the impact of Lagos will be limited.

Bajaj Auto reportedly exports around 50,000 to 55,000 motorcycles to Nigeria every month, with Lagos accounting for 6% of this volume. In general, Nigeria accounts for 25% of Bajaj Auto’s total foreign sales. In January 2020 alone, Bajaj Auto exported a total of 174,546 motorcycles.

Rakesh Sharma, executive director of Bajaj Auto, said the company’s international activities contributed approximately 43% to the company’s net sales. Africa, led by Nigeria, Congo, Uganda and Ethiopia, experienced annual revenue growth of 15% in the third quarter of fiscal year 2020.

“As things stand now, we don’t expect major consequences [from the Lagos ban],” Sharma said. “Things like this continue to happen in international business; Bangladesh did it last year. It is therefore not an important event from our perspective, not for Nigeria and not for international companies. So I see no reason to be wary of the future of Nigeria in our portfolio. “

Although motorcycles – known as “okadas” – were a popular way to defeat the horrible traffic of Lagos, city officials forbid them because of the large number of fatal accidents they cause. Traffic in Lagos also suffers from excessive driving and poorly maintained roads. Some residents of Lagos have to commute for four hours to work every way.

Gbenga Omotoso, Lagos State Information and Strategy Commissioner, said the prohibition was “to protect Lagosians from the negative effects of these illegal modes of transport.”

Oluwatosin Ajani, a economist based in Lagos, said he thinks the ban could prevent investors from considering Nigeria.

“Over time, these things will contribute to the ease of doing a business index and Nigeria will fall back in the rankings,” he warned. “[Because of] terrible government policy, there will be little to no investment in the country and Lagos as a city.”

Adetayo Bamiduro, co-founder of Metro Africa Express, or MAX, a Nigerian mobility platform that connects users to professional motor-taxi drivers via a mobile app, said Lagos is a very important market for mobility technology companies.

“We talked to the government at different times and helped design frameworks to see the problems of the informal transport system and how to maintain safety,” he said.

The motor ban in Lagos has led to widespread protests in the megalopolis, since millions of residents are stranded and cannot afford their own car.

A light-rail transport system is not expected to be introduced until 2022 and has only recently started a ferry service.

“Quite simply, existing state bus and ferry services alongside private commercial bus operators cannot meet the transportation needs of the city’s 21 million residents,” Qz.com reported.

Folos Bosun, resident of Lagos, said the government’s ban threatens poor people who need motorcycles to travel. “Whatever the plan is, it won’t be good enough,” he said.

Chinedu Azodoh, co-founder of Max.ng, an on-demand delivery and delivery service for motorcycles, agreed that the ban included “a restriction for poor people.”

Fahim Saleh, founder of Gokada, an engine that operates headquarters from Lagos, called the ban “disappointing.” “We don’t know how it will be maintained,” he added.

Gokada estimated that about 8 million okada drivers are active in Nigeria. Many of them are likely to lose their jobs.

“The [ban] is extremely harsh and anti-people because the ban will leave hundreds of thousands without visible means of support,” said Tony Ademiluyi, a journalist. “What alternatives has the government created for these people who have worked under difficult circumstances? The railways do not operate at optimum capacity while water transport is still in its infancy. Commuter traffic [in Lagos] is worse than hell on earth. “

Muda Yusuf, the director general of the Lagos Chamber of Commerce and Industry, warned that the price of transport in Lagos will rise if the ban on motorcycles is maintained.

“One of the biggest challenges of urbanization is traffic congestion. This is more the case in a state like Lagos with the largest population and smallest land size in the country, “Yusuf said.” The growth in the number of vehicles has consistently exceeded road capacity. The spread of commercial motorcycles and tricycles in the state Lagos are manifestations of the shortcomings of the transport system in the state of Lagos. “

Yusuf added that enforcement of the law “will have major social, economic and political costs”.

“Commuters would suffer unprecedented hardships because there is no immediate alternative to filling the gap that the broad restriction would cause,” he concluded. “There would be high transport costs if commuter buses raise their rates. They would of course benefit from the sharp increase in demand. There is also the investment effect on emerging innovative investments in the commercial motor sector, some of which have invested billions of naira in the sector. “

