Advertisement

EL SEGUNDO – An hour before the close, LeBron James and Anthony Davis faced the media side by side.

James was asked how he received the news that Andre Iguodala was currently signing an extension with Miami Heat – his former team that is apparently preparing to claim the title.

Advertisement

“How do I deal with this news?” He asked. “I don’t know, I mean, I saw it and I thought” OK “.”

When the NBA fought for them on the cut-off date, the Lakers sat back and watched them knock with the second-best record (38-11) in the league. There was noise, but no movement, even though aspiring candidates were shuffling their decks to try and consolidate their chances of winning.

The Clippers acted for Marcus Morris from New York. The heat was exchanged for Iguodala. The Lakers’ Thursday night opponent, the Rockets, took some of the most dramatic steps of all and sent out the Clint Capela franchise center to add Robert Covington (6-foot-7).

James mainly reacted to the outside movements: he liked Miami’s move for Iguodala, who told him “help them immediately” because he has “championship DNA”. The Lakers will immediately learn how to deal with the missiles that are now probably most of the time without a traditional center.

“You are already shooting 45, 50 threes per game,” he said. “Now they will go on 60, 65 threes. This creates challenges for everyone in the league because you have to be careful and guard a man who is on average almost 40 years old and a man who has played in previous seasons achieved triple double successes on average, which creates a lot more space for (Russell Westbrook) and (James) Harden. ”

A morning shoot-around on the close of trading may seem unusual, but Frank Vogel said the most important thing was to give the Lakers a day off on Wednesday after a week and a half of being emotionally exhausting. Although the team won twice in a row, several players reported to medical staff earlier in the week that they felt “worn out”.

So the Lakers started on Wednesday and decided to shoot in the morning before their next game. James said it was neither cumbersome nor tense, even if players mentioned in rumors mingled. Davis said that phone alarms had appeared, but they hadn’t been the source of much discussion in the team.

“I mean, obviously everyone has the ESPN app and the NBA app, so it depends on your phone,” said Davis. “So we’re not going out, I’m not going out to look for it. We didn’t say,” Did you see this deal, that’s just happening. “We haven’t done that yet.”

There was a lot of smoke. Several reports have been quoted as saying that Kyle Kuzma was a potential trading chip on a deal for Morris that would have directed several other player salaries to make the deal work. Danny Green was mentioned as a potential trading candidate in machinations for Morris. Yahoo Sports also mentioned that the Lakers made calls for Alex Caruso.

None of this happened when the lunchtime expired. All three players were in the morning shootaround when it was already expected that the Lakers could stroke.

James and Davis, who admitted working hand-in-hand with General Manager Rob Pelinka during the summer that the team was built, were more reluctant to be asked if they played a role in any of the deadline decisions: ” I think that’s a Rob question, ”said James.

Pelinka was unable to speak to the media on Thursday afternoon after the deadline.

The Lakers have filled a full 15 roster spots, but could look at the buyout market in the coming weeks. The New York Times reported that J.R. Smith would receive training with the team, and the Lakers have been linked to a possible return from Point Guard Darren Collison, who withdrew suddenly during the summer.

Until then, the Lakers simply followed.

“You know honestly, just like everyone else who follows the NBA,” said Vogel. “This team did that, this team did that. It’s interesting. What are you trying to do? What do you look like now? It doesn’t differ too much from what the best in the basketball world does. ”

Advertisement