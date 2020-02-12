Spoilers ahead for To All The Boys: P.S. I still love you. Now that the sequel to To All the Boys that I was crazy about has finally hit Netflix, fans are focused on the third film. The second film ended with Peter and Lara Jean, who lived happily ever after. But in an interview published on February 12, stars Lana Condor and Noah Centineo teased the future of Peter and Lara Jean in To All the Boys 3 and it sounds like the couple will get even more complications in the future.

College will be a major focus in the third film, since Peter and Lara Jean are starting their final year, and as Condor Entertainment Tonight said it is “the most mature film” of all three. She added, “We are tackling real life more because there really is no distraction. It’s just him and me, and (we) figure it out.” In the book, Peter receives a lacrosse scholarship at the University of Virginia, while Lara Jean wants to visit the University of North Caroline on Chapel Hill, which causes some confusion, some conflicts and many feelings.

Condor also noted that Lara Jean will continue to make her happiness a priority in To All The Boys 3, even if it means “making decisions for herself that may not be popular”. She explained: “As a young woman you have to protect your own heart and make the decisions that are really good for you, regardless of the other people around you.”

It will be exciting to see more of the love story of LJ and PK, especially after the emotional storyline they explored in the second film. Postscript I Still Love You saw Lara Jean struggling with her relationship with Peter and her feelings for John Ambrose McClaren (Jordan Fisher), a dreamy recipient of one of her love letters.

When she wasn’t busy deciphering those complex emotions, Lara Jean also worked through her feelings when it came to Peter’s past with his ex Gen (Lara Jean’s former best friend). It was a difficult journey and one in which Lara Jean and Peter realized that they wanted to be together, despite their heartbreaking and fortunately short split. Now that they are over their jealousy, it sounds like the university will be the next big bump on the road.

The cast has already finished filming To All The Boys 3. And fans must brace themselves for another romantic roller coaster. In the words of Centineo: fans are not yet ready for the third film.