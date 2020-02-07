Advertisement

Land of Destiny: a story from Vancouver Real Estate

By Jesse Donaldson (Anvil Press, 2019)

$ 16 | 160 pp

In February 1886, the recently renamed city of Vancouver had 100 buildings. The region was incorporated in April of the same year, which requires the formation of a state government.

The rulers of the day developed a game plan that never changed.

“The real estate industry needed councilors who could represent their interests. They needed advice with a development agenda. Most of all, they needed a mayor they could trust, ”Jesse Donaldson summarized in his book Land of Destiny: A Story of Vancouver Real Estate.

By May there were more than 600 buildings. And by the end of 1889, the Vancouver Daily World was devoting a story to how well this scheme worked. The newspaper found that 130 people owned 85 percent of the property, of which 50 percent owned only 20 people. The remaining 15 percent was shared between the city’s 10,000+ residents. The press, which benefited from broker and developer advertising, came to the conclusion: “Our properties are well distributed.”

How times haven’t changed in 130 years.

If you read Donaldson’s short story about the Vancouver real estate industry, it’s impossible not to laugh cynically. To what extent speculation and global capital have determined the development of every aspect of life in this “world-class” realm is less a repetition of history than an ongoing repetition of the original 1886 plan to further refine it for the benefit of those who have it and to the detriment of others ,

It is also difficult to contain the anger and disgust that, after reading the corruption and complicity of citizens, provincial and federal officials, and the wealthiest members of society, has led to repeated crises regarding the affordability and availability of housing, and to continue offshore deficit ownership for speculative purposes, desperate living conditions for everyone from the lower middle to the working class, and barbaric disregard for those who have been made homeless by these cycles. The city is literally named after its real estate agents and property developers. Walter Gravely, David Oppenheimer and George Keefer are some of the first industry leaders.

“When I first explained the idea of ​​the book to people, they generally said,” Wow, that sounds depressing, “said Donaldson.” And it is revealing in many ways, but also revealing, that it is what it is about people have been talking here for 130 years. The history of real estate is the history of eviction, and this is particularly the case here. “

From the humble beginnings of Coal Harbor Syndicate members to its current status as one of the least affordable cities in the world, Land of Destiny is a fascinating and frustrating leap into the rabbit hole, like “before Vancouver became a city as it was “- primarily – a real estate investment. “The title of the book comes from a magazine from 1910 in which the site was advertised by land investors to drum up more of the only truly stable business that drove the mainland economy.

The truth is, whether boom or bust, there has never been a bad time to be a broker or developer. Regardless of what kind of noise occurs in the industry at regular intervals, it has always recovered and made a lot of money.

“Country was the biggest industry and the greatest good here from the start when CPW speculators and developers first came here, exercising powers and games that spewed modern people in the industry,” said Donaldson. “They were able to move or build entire neighborhoods at will and act like steroids like Walmart or Amazon.”

Almost without exception in the years in which the book is handed down, the continuing population growth caused repeated building booms and employed many traders, small businesses etc. to defend the real estate and development sector. This also applies to many other global addresses that suffer from serious housing shortages , What sets Vancouver apart, however, is the generally low wages and an economy that is virtually dependent on development funds, a “debacle” for politicians, activists and residents.

Calculate real estate and development and this dream destination could become destitute quickly.

“This was one of the reasons why developers became even more interested in the Expo in the 1980s, as we experienced an apparently unstoppable economic downturn,” he said. “Since then, the solution has been to put more and more money into development and collect money from around the world. It seems a bit naive now that someone thought that if you let incredibly rich people in to do what they want, it will probably be all right. “

It is a story that echoes over the headlines of history in the Land of Destiny and only occasionally shows moments of hope. Aligned with the diverse backroom business, the abolition of the protective mechanisms to keep the neighborhood and working people’s voice from civil policy, legislative racism and spectacular profit, the standards are strongly inclined in one direction.

Already in 1976 Donald Gutstein’s Vancouver Ltd. warned before the city becomes a “prestigious, high-density executive city” – a Manhattan with mountains – unless there is a complete U-turn to create adequate living conditions and environments for people of all classes of people. “

This debate is ongoing and Donaldson says there appears to be no sign of anything changing. He notes that his research had prompted him to ask how gullible previous generations were just to look at it today.

“There seemed to be so many moments at a time when people were just trying to apologize for all of the corrupt happenings as normal business,” he said. “But then you dig a little deeper and find that people were a lot (ticked off), but it’s very difficult to fix the problem. From TEAM and COPE to Alderman Helena Gutteridge’s previous heroism, it has been shown there were always those willing to work hard to try something new. “

Some of these new ideas have led to success, such as the original development of False Creek with a mix of living space with multiple income levels in extremely livable arrangements. Cynics in the hall will notice that the same country will soon become a major electoral problem when the lease expires.

By far the biggest question in the country of fate is: where do we stand now? Donaldson says he’s not sure where people are about pushback. He doesn’t believe that the level of opposition to the current state of affairs is so great that people who have to take notice will notice it.

“I expect we’ll go through the whole song again and dance to give developers a lot of money, and that won’t do much,” he said. “It seems like the repeating cycle is so overwhelmingly negative and exploitative, but I hope that the profoundly nonsensical work of genuinely profound changes and regulation of developer containment policies will come about. Either that or pitchforks, I guess. “

