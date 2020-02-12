(LONDON) – Organizers of the world’s largest trade show for mobile technology remove concerns about the viral outbreak from China.

The annual Mobile World Congress show will no longer be held as scheduled in Barcelona, ​​Spain, on February 24-27.

“Global concerns about the corona virus outbreak, travel issues and other circumstances make it impossible for the GSMA to hold the event,” said John Hoffman, head of the organization, in a statement on Wednesday.

The decision comes after dozens of technology companies and wireless providers have stopped, with the latest cancellations by Nokia, Vodafone, Deutsche Telekom and BT from Great Britain on Wednesday. Other big names that have already dropped out are Ericsson, Nokia, Sony, Amazon, Intel and LG. The companies expressed concern about the safety of staff and visitors.

Organizers had tried to cope with the growing pressure to cancel the annual technical extravaganza, which was expected to attract more than 100,000 visitors from around 200 countries, including 5,000 to 6,000 from China.

Tim Bajarin, president of consultancy Creative Strategies, said that with all the unknowns about how the new virus is spreading, and the fact that many companies had already withdrawn, the decision to cancel was the most cautious decision for show organizers.

“They had the ability to protect 100,000 people in one general fairground atmosphere,” he said.

Nowadays, most large companies still organize their own product launch events, like Samsung did in San Francisco on Tuesday. But Bajarin said that for many people in the mobile industry, Mobile World Congress was still an opportunity to meet in one place.

“It allowed many networks and business transactions, so in that context it was a significant loss,” he said.

The GSMA, the wireless trading body that organizes the trade show, had said it regularly met international and Spanish health experts and its partners to ensure the well-being of the participants. It had already encouraged participants to avoid handshakes and intended to intensify cleaning and disinfecting and ensure that speakers do not use the same microphone.

Earlier Wednesday, Nokia said it had decided to withdraw “after a full assessment of the risks associated with a rapidly changing situation.” The company said, “the health and well-being of employees was a primary focus” and that canceling its involvement was a “cautious decision.”

The departure of Nokia and Ericsson had left China’s Huawei, a major sponsor of the trade show, as the only remaining major manufacturer of network equipment that was still planning to be present.

Organizers were stuck between risk of potential backlash to public health concerns if they went ahead or suffered major financial losses if they canceled, said Stephen Mears, a research analyst at Futuresource Consulting.

Even before the cancellation, Mears said his five-member team was considering stopping or shortening the trip because many participants they wanted to meet would not be there, including those from China, representing an ever-increasing share of the global smartphone and mobile network industry.

“It becomes less and less valuable for people like us to be present if we cannot have meetings with top managers,” he said.

The Spanish authorities tried to promote a message of calmness as they prepared to keep the stock market alive, which they say generates 473 million euros ($ 516 million) and more than 14,000 part-time jobs for the local economy.

The Catalan regional health chief, Alba Vergés, said there was a “very low risk of coronavirus” in the Catalonia region, where Barcelona is located, and that the authorities “are fully prepared to detect all cases.” Four suspicious cases have all turned out to be negative, she said earlier at a press conference.

“There is no public health reason to cancel an event in Catalonia or Barcelona, ​​including the Mobile World Congress,” Vergés said. “If the companies make their own decision, we must respect that, but we are here to explain this from a public health perspective.”

Dr. Mike Ryan, the head of the World Health Organization, said before the cancellation that the show could have continued.

“There is no zero risk at mass meetings,” he said. “There is a risk of food poisoning, injuries, buildings have collapsed. All meeting organizers must prepare a risk management strategy. Many of the risks can be mitigated by simple measures and, if an event occurs, they can be managed.”

Ryan added that most events “can continue if the right measures can be applied.”

Joseph Wilson in Barcelona, ​​Spain, AP Technology Writer Mae Anderson in New York and AP Medical Writer Maria Cheng in London contributed to this report.

