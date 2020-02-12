The leaders of a powerful service industry union in Las Vegas, Nevada, are targeting Democratic presidential candidate Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) after 2020 for his plan to rob union workers of their negotiated health plans in favor of Medicare for All.

Less than two weeks before the Nevada Democrat Caucus on February 22, the Culinary Union publishes flyers in restaurants, bars, and hotels along the Las Vegas Strip to warn its 60,000 union members of Sanders, regardless:

The flyer says Sanders would “end culinary health care” if he were elected president. “Need” Medicare for All “and” Lower Drug Prices. “(Emphasis added)

A spokeswoman for the Culinary Union said The flyer will also be sent to members via text and email on Tuesday evening, (Emphasis added)

The Culinary Union offers health insurance to approximately 130,000 of its members and their family members and negotiates plans to end Sanders’ Medicare for All agenda.

Union bosses have deep-seated relationships with former Senate minority leader Harry Reid (D-NV). The two political machines worked together in the 2016 Democratic presidential election to identify voters where Hillary Clinton won the majority of state delegates against Sanders that year.

Reid, who is considered a democratic kingmaker in Nevada, has met Sanders, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA), former Vice President Joe Biden (D) and former Mayor of South Bend, Indiana, Pete Buttigieg (D).

A copy of the flyer also shows significant support by union bosses for illegal and legal mass immigration to the United States – an attempt to drive union membership. The flyer praises Democratic presidential candidates for 2020 for their support of former President Obama’s Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program, which allowed hundreds of thousands of illegal immigrants to remain in the United States.

In Nevada, Sanders has made progress with public sector unions and received the greatest support from the state teachers’ union last month. The confirmation even came when Sanders regularly admitted that his Medicare for All agenda would “absolutely” wipe out the negotiated health plans of millions of American workers and public sector employees.

Months ago, members of the Culinary Union Sanders bothered and shouted about his plan to rid them of their current health plans: “Union Healthcare! Union Healthcare! “During the town hall.

“Wouldn’t that be the Medicare plan – wouldn’t that take away the right to negotiate our medical services?” Asked a participant from the Sanders town hall.

“Yes, absolutely it would,” said Sanders. “It’s not a bad thing.”

