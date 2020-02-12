Advertisement

The mother of the victim, who was raped in Delhi in 2012, has appealed to the Supreme Court to sentence the four convicted to death. Asha Devi had previously petitioned the Patiala House court for a new death sentence, which brought the matter up for hearing on Thursday.

I appeal to the Supreme Court to issue the death sentence because the Patiala House Court is in no mood to issue a new death sentence. The judge does not want to set a date for the convict’s suspension and supports her, ”said Asha Devi.

She also appealed to the Arvind Kejriwal government to ensure that loopholes in the law were resolved to ensure swift justice. “The public has re-elected AAP for five years. Remove any loopholes in the law that make the convicted take the law for granted for a longer period of time. Delhi prison should bring changes to the manual so that no convict escapes the death penalty, ”said Asha Devi.

She also protested to the Patiala House court, demanding that the four convicts be hanged.

Asha Devi submitted a new petition to the Delhi court after a week passed on Wednesday. But the father of one of the convicts, Pawan Gupta, wanted more time to say that he could not find a lawyer to represent his son.

The court then offered legal counsel to Gupta, saying that a convicted convict was entitled to legal counsel until his last breath. Additional session Judge Dharmender Rana then announced the matter on Thursday for further hearing.

This angered Asha Devi, who collapsed and left the courthouse.

However, the judge expressed displeasure at Gupta’s delay. The District Legal Services Authority (DLSA) then provided his father with a list of qualified lawyers to choose from.

The Supreme Court will hold a hearing on Thursday on the Center’s lawsuit against the Delhi Supreme Court ruling that the four convicts can only be linked if they have exhausted all legal means. Asha Devi said she hoped the Apex court would issue guidelines on the matter. “The February 13 hearing at the Supreme Court can be important. We hope that the Supreme Court will issue a guideline tomorrow as the Nirbhaya case continues to go to the Supreme Court, ”she said.

“Now our last hope is in the Supreme Court directive. Only the Supreme Court can make a decision in this regard. It has to be seen how much we have to fight in this case. How long will the guilty party continue to exploit loopholes in the law? “, Added her.

The execution date set for January 22nd in Tihar Prison was postponed to February 6th at 6:00 am on January 1st. The trial later, on January 31, suspended the execution of the four convicts detained in Tihar Prison “until further notice.”

Tihar prison authorities submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the convicts preferred a legal option – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and Akshay Kumar (31)) – in the last seven days, approved by the Delhi Supreme Court.

The 23-year-old daughter of Asha Devi, a paramedic student, was raped and brutally treated on the night of December 16, 2012 in a moving bus by six people, including a teenager in Delhi. She died a few days later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people – the four convicted Ram Singh and one young person – were named as the accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in March 2013 before a special quick court.

Ram Singh, the main suspect, committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar prison a few days after the trial began. The youth, who was considered the most brutal of the attackers, was sent to a detention center for three years.

He was released in 2015 and sent to an unknown location to worry about the threat to his life. When he was released, he was 20 years old.

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death by the court in September 2013.

