The last Orange County basketball players for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)

Name, school

Reb

GP

role playing game

Emmanuel Seddoh, Sunny Hills

334

28

11.9

Elijah Vaielua, cypress

283

26

10.9

Connor Platt, Yorba Linda

257

28

9.2

John Bakke, El Dorado

245

28

8.8

Ethan Bozzo, Beckman

239

26

9.2

David Olcomendy, Los Alamitos

238

28

8.5

Colby Illingworth, Rancho Alamitos

227

20

11.4

Matthew Brookins, Westminster

227

24

9.5

Nygle Williams, Woodbridge

211

22

9.6

Judah Brown, Pacifica Christian

203

23

8.8

Josh Sims, Pacifica Christian

190

27

7.0

Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian

189

27

7.0

Trent Harper, Northwood

188

28

6.7

Antonio Reyes, backrest

185

28

6.6

Ahmad Hammouri, Western

180

27

6.7

Othoniel Tarin, Segerstrom

176

24

7.3

Wilhelm Breidenbach, Mater Dei

170

25

6.8

Jake Conerty, Mission Viejo

167

20

8.4

Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ

166

29

5.7

Nolan Naess, Laguna Beach

165

27

6.1

Matthew Heller, Whittier Christian

163

25

6.5

Tajavis Miller, Servite

161

26

6.2

Jonathan Argueta, saddle back

161

27

6.0

Joseph Lopez, Godinez

160

27

5.9

Jake Duthoy, El Dorado

157

28

5.6

