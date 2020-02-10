Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The last Orange County basketball players for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)
Name, school
Reb
GP
role playing game
Emmanuel Seddoh, Sunny Hills
334
28
11.9
Elijah Vaielua, cypress
283
26
10.9
Connor Platt, Yorba Linda
257
28
9.2
John Bakke, El Dorado
245
28
8.8
Ethan Bozzo, Beckman
239
26
9.2
David Olcomendy, Los Alamitos
238
28
8.5
Colby Illingworth, Rancho Alamitos
227
20
11.4
Matthew Brookins, Westminster
227
24
9.5
Nygle Williams, Woodbridge
211
22
9.6
Judah Brown, Pacifica Christian
203
23
8.8
Josh Sims, Pacifica Christian
190
27
7.0
Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian
189
27
7.0
Trent Harper, Northwood
188
28
6.7
Antonio Reyes, backrest
185
28
6.6
Ahmad Hammouri, Western
180
27
6.7
Othoniel Tarin, Segerstrom
176
24
7.3
Wilhelm Breidenbach, Mater Dei
170
25
6.8
Jake Conerty, Mission Viejo
167
20
8.4
Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ
166
29
5.7
Nolan Naess, Laguna Beach
165
27
6.1
Matthew Heller, Whittier Christian
163
25
6.5
Tajavis Miller, Servite
161
26
6.2
Jonathan Argueta, saddle back
161
27
6.0
Joseph Lopez, Godinez
160
27
5.9
Jake Duthoy, El Dorado
157
28
5.6