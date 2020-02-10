Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The last Orange County basketball players for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)
Name, school
Pts
GP
PPG
Jack Stone, Corona del Mar.
636
27
23.6
Atin Wright, Fairmont Prep
594
26
22.8
Ethan Barnella, Marina
544
28
19.4
Nolan Naess, Laguna Beach
513
27
19.0
John Bakke, El Dorado
506
28
18.1
Tajavis Miller, Servite
491
26
18.9
Shandon Sharifi, Northwood
487
28
17.4
Eddie Spencer, cypress
475
28
17.0
Ian Martinez, JSerra
455
20
22.8
Malek Malual, Orangewood
451
22
20.5
Andrew Valdez, Godinez
450
24
18.8
Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ
450
29
15.5
Emanuel Seddoh, Sunny Hills
448
28
16.0
Amit Flint, Northwood
447
28
16.0
Matthew Brookins, Westminster
445
24
18.5
Devin Askew, Mater Dei
444
28
15.9
David Olcomendy, Los Alamitos
432
28
15.4
Nathan Williams, Canyon
429
28
15.3
Dakota Nanthavongdouangsy, Loara
422
28
15.1
Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian
421
27
15.6
Andrew Cook, Servite
413
26
15.9
Jace Knowles, brothers Christian
408
20
20.4
Judah Brown, Pacifica Christian
388
23
16.9
Jake Duthoy, El Dorado
382
28
13.6
Jake Martin, Canyon
379
23
16.5