The last Orange County basketball players for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)

Name, school

Pts

GP

PPG

Jack Stone, Corona del Mar.

636

27

23.6

Atin Wright, Fairmont Prep

594

26

22.8

Ethan Barnella, Marina

544

28

19.4

Nolan Naess, Laguna Beach

513

27

19.0

John Bakke, El Dorado

506

28

18.1

Tajavis Miller, Servite

491

26

18.9

Shandon Sharifi, Northwood

487

28

17.4

Eddie Spencer, cypress

475

28

17.0

Ian Martinez, JSerra

455

20

22.8

Malek Malual, Orangewood

451

22

20.5

Andrew Valdez, Godinez

450

24

18.8

Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ

450

29

15.5

Emanuel Seddoh, Sunny Hills

448

28

16.0

Amit Flint, Northwood

447

28

16.0

Matthew Brookins, Westminster

445

24

18.5

Devin Askew, Mater Dei

444

28

15.9

David Olcomendy, Los Alamitos

432

28

15.4

Nathan Williams, Canyon

429

28

15.3

Dakota Nanthavongdouangsy, Loara

422

28

15.1

Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian

421

27

15.6

Andrew Cook, Servite

413

26

15.9

Jace Knowles, brothers Christian

408

20

20.4

Judah Brown, Pacifica Christian

388

23

16.9

Jake Duthoy, El Dorado

382

28

13.6

Jake Martin, Canyon

379

23

16.5

