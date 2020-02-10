Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now
The latest basketball for boys from Orange County supports the leaders for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)
Name, school
branch
GP
APG
Devin Askew, Mater Dei
188
28
6.7
Justin Williams, JSerra
146
28
5.2
Willie Rounaghi, Laguna Beach
142
27
5.3
Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian
137
27
5.1
Liam Woodrum, canyon
125
24
5.2
Levi Darrow, Newport Harbor
109
26
4.2
Jake Conerty, Mission Viejo
103
20
5.2
Kevin Kent, Los Alamitos
100
24
4.2
Isaiah Banks, Westminster
96
25
3.8
Enrique Sanchez, Western
96
28
3.4
Carson Haskell, Trabuco Hills
95
27
3.5
Isaiah Arthurton, Valencia
91
26
3.5
Shandon Sharifi, Northwood
91
28
3.3
Connor Platt, Yorba Linda
91
28
3.3
Roger Aquino, Godinez
88
27
3.3
Jon Siegel, Corona del Mar.
87
27
3.2
Griff Higgins, Mission Viejo
84
25
3.4
Jerson Quero, Segerstrom
84
25
3.4
Asher Hamilton, Corona del Mar.
83
26
3.2
Steven Yoo, Sunny Hills
82
26
3.2
Ian Martinez, JSerra
80
20
4.0
Peter Park, Sunny Hills
77
28
2.8
Nathan Hewitt, Mission Viejo
76
28
2.7
Andrew Valdez, Godinez
75
24
3.1
Eric Anaya, Whittier Christian
75
26
2.9
Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ
75
29
2.6