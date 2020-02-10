Advertisement

Support our high school sports coverage by becoming a digital subscriber. Subscribe now

The latest basketball for boys from Orange County supports the leaders for the 2019-2020 regular season. (O.C. leader side)

Advertisement

Name, school

branch

GP

APG

Devin Askew, Mater Dei

188

28

6.7

Justin Williams, JSerra

146

28

5.2

Willie Rounaghi, Laguna Beach

142

27

5.3

Houston Mallette, Pacifica Christian

137

27

5.1

Liam Woodrum, canyon

125

24

5.2

Levi Darrow, Newport Harbor

109

26

4.2

Jake Conerty, Mission Viejo

103

20

5.2

Kevin Kent, Los Alamitos

100

24

4.2

Isaiah Banks, Westminster

96

25

3.8

Enrique Sanchez, Western

96

28

3.4

Carson Haskell, Trabuco Hills

95

27

3.5

Isaiah Arthurton, Valencia

91

26

3.5

Shandon Sharifi, Northwood

91

28

3.3

Connor Platt, Yorba Linda

91

28

3.3

Roger Aquino, Godinez

88

27

3.3

Jon Siegel, Corona del Mar.

87

27

3.2

Griff Higgins, Mission Viejo

84

25

3.4

Jerson Quero, Segerstrom

84

25

3.4

Asher Hamilton, Corona del Mar.

83

26

3.2

Steven Yoo, Sunny Hills

82

26

3.2

Ian Martinez, JSerra

80

20

4.0

Peter Park, Sunny Hills

77

28

2.8

Nathan Hewitt, Mission Viejo

76

28

2.7

Andrew Valdez, Godinez

75

24

3.1

Eric Anaya, Whittier Christian

75

26

2.9

Luke Powell, Capistrano Valley Christ

75

29

2.6

Advertisement