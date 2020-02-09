Advertisement

Mainland China saw a renewed increase in deaths early Monday, with deaths increasing from 97 to 908. According to the Chinese Ministry of Health, another 3,062 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours, increasing the total number of mainland China to at least 40,171 equivalent. Outside of China, there were more than 300 confirmed cases.

Confirmed deaths exceeded the total number of people killed in the 2003 SARS epidemic, which killed 774 people, according to the World Health Organization (WHO).

All but two deaths were recorded in mainland China, one in the Philippines and one in Hong Kong. As of Sunday, there were 12 confirmed cases of the virus in the United States.

Advertisement

The US embassy confirmed last weekend that an American citizen diagnosed with coronavirus has died at Jinyintian Hospital in Wuhan, China.

Aircraft carrying around 300 Americans from the Chinese city at the epicenter of the coronavirus outbreak arrived at military bases in California and Texas on Friday. Passengers will be quarantined within 14 days.

Japan is trying to control 70 cases of coronavirus on the Princes Diamond cruise ship moored off Yokohama. There are at least 13 Americans with coronavirus on board and the passengers have been locked in their rooms.

China has been criticized for failing to respond to early warnings of the corona virus. Dr. Li Wenliang, who has since died of the virus, was silenced when he tried to raise the alarm.

Children with surgical masks watch the annual Lunar New Year Parade in Manhattan’s Chinatown on February 9, 2020 in New York City.

Getty

Advertisement