There are only four masked singers left in Group A, and each celebrity will step onto the stage to sing on The Masked Singer for the third time on Wednesday night. The show has already eliminated two prominent hopefuls, while revealing some of the biggest names the competition series has seen so far.

Last week Llama was unmasked as an actor and game host Drew Carey. The judges were understandably shocked by this big reveal, which came just a week after Robot’s exposure, and revealed that he was rap star Lil Wayne.

The judges didn’t even guess Lil Wayne exactly, but they were in the right stadium for Carey. Many of them thought the celebrity was a comedian, given the masked singer’s desire to provide entertainment to all viewers, which was revealed in one of Llama’s advisory packages.

It is still unknown whether the judges’ other guesses were correct. Another celebrity will be announced on Wednesday, and the remaining three will appear to compete against groups B and C who haven’t played yet.

Miss Monster plays on “The Masked Singer”.

Michael Becker / FOX

Here are some of the greatest fan theories for the remaining singers.

Miss Monster

On Twitter there were general conjectures about Miss Monster’s true identity. The vocal singer in pink costumes has been the subject of much speculation, one of the most common being that of Chaka Khan.

You know that Miss Monster at Masked Singer is definitely Chaka Khan. ðŸ ¥ °

– Hash Slinging SlasherðŸŒ¸ (@JoinCamillitary) February 10, 2020

The masked singer is the worst show on TV, but Miss Monster is Chaka Khan’s bookmark too

– pete (@ SweetPete423) February 8, 2020

Some other theories have also emerged. Tina Turner is another leading name in online conversations. Cardi B and Macy Gray were also named.

turtle

The judges went wild with their guesswork for Turtle. Nick Lachey and Zac Efron are some of the jury’s recent guesses, but Twitter users say they miss an obvious celebrity: Jesse McCartney.

Online commentators claim that there is no denying that it is McCartney’s voice. For the remaining participants, McCartney may be the most common viewer forecast.

Turtle dude on masked singer is definitely Jesse McCartney. I refuse to believe that it is someone else

– TMC (@__ Scorp31), February 12, 2020

Guys, I’m late, but The Turtle from Masked Singer S3 must be Jesse McCartney. I’ve been obsessed with him since Dreamstreet & Kingdom Hearts ðŸ ’ðŸ ½ is my ðŸ’ ðŸ ½ life ðŸ ’ðŸ ½. My belly screams that it is. Otherwise you cannot convince me.

– Camille (@ musicluvr121), February 12, 2020

White Tiger

White Tiger has also generated some widespread guesswork. The leading theory seems to be that Rob Gronkowski is under the mask. This claim appeared to be due to the size of the white tiger. The costumed singer is tall and looks muscular.

The former New England Patriots star isn’t the only guess. Others have named actor Jason David Frank and wrestler Diamond Dallas Page.

I’ve never been so sure in my life that Gronk is the white tiger of a masked singer

– (@montaukliving) February 11, 2020

Why are the White Tiger clues so obvious at The Masked Singer? We don’t even try to pretend that it isn’t Gronkowski. Four points and seven years ago? Skiing a cow? Shell peeling, 51 shells? Any information about parties and celebrations? ðŸ’¯ Gronk

– Cristina (@cristinannd), February 10, 2020

kangaroo

An interesting theory about Kangaroo’s identity emerged in the first episode of the series on February 2nd. It says Kangaroo could be Jordyn Woods, the model who used to be Kylie Jenner’s best friend. This presumption seems to be due to the celebrity’s singing as well as the clue packs in which the spotlight is on for the wrong reasons and a positive comeback is desired.

Other theories name a handful of other conjectures. Rapper Iggy Azalea and tattoo artist Kat Von D have been named by some Twitter users along with singer Jordin Sparks.

I tell you, the masked singer’s kangaroo is Jordyn Woods. The basketball references and the make-up … also talk of salvation

But can Jordyn sing because this girl has pipes? # MaskedSinger # maskedsinger2020

– Youtube: HeyJaySA (@xo_boobookitty) February 10, 2020