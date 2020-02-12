Advertisement

When Facebook acquired WhatsApp in 2014, it had 500 million users. In 2016, WhatsApp announced that the milestone of 1 billion users had been reached. Later in 2018, WhatsApp announced that it had 1.5 billion users around the world. Facebook announced today that WhatsApp now has more than two billion users around the world, which means that WhatsApp has added around 500 million users in just two years. This is an incredible growth story for Facebook.

“Private conversations, which were previously only possible face to face, can now be carried out over long distances using instant chats and video calls. There are so many significant and special moments taking place on WhatsApp and we feel humbled and honored to reach this milestone, ”the WhatsApp team announced this new milestone.

Simplicity and security are the two main reasons why WhatsApp is preferred to other messaging apps. By default, all WhatsApp messages are protected by end-to-end encryption. Unlike most other messaging services, messages are not stored on cloud servers, only on your phone.

Source: WhatsApp

