Oscar nominees also count themselves as members of the Jerry Hive: Laura Dern matted Cheer’s Jerry Harris on the red carpet of Oscars on Sunday. The breakout star of the Netflix cheerleading contest focus series served as a correspondent for the Ellen DeGeneres Show and interviewed some of the biggest names in Hollywood. Calling Once Upon a Time in Brad Pitt, Hollywood star, the “coolest man in the world,” Harris’s presence alone stirred up the famous attendees all the more – and even drove Dern to give her own spin to his signature mat talk.

“Jerry! Jerry! Jerry! This is what I want to tell you,” Dern said, approaching Harris on the red carpet. “You have this! You can do this, Jerry! “She added:” My daughter gave me some talk while I was driving; and we love you. And we love your big beautiful heart. “

Harris also interviewed Billie Eilish and her brother Finneas O’Connell, Regina King, Greta Gerwig, Kathy Bates, Idina Menzel, Al Pacino, Brad Pitt, Renée Zellweger, Rebel Wilson, Scarlett Johannson, Robin Roberts and Lin Manuel Miranda on the red carpet. . Although most viewers have already seen the Navarro team in the final in Daytona, Miranda revealed that he is still streaming. He said to Harris, “Don’t spoil it for me!”

Elsewhere in the segment, another moment has fascinated Jerry Stans: Gerwig, nominated for Little Women, approached Harris excitedly and exclaimed, “Oh, my God! I’m watching your show as I pump every night!” She added: ” I don’t know what’s going to beat this moment. I feel like I’ve manifested you in front of me. “Later, Harris, confused about Greta’s use of ‘pumping’, it had to be told that it was related to breast pumps for milk.” Oh ! “Harris said laughing.” That is crazy. I’ve never heard of that – that’s definitely a first. “

The corresponding Harris performance comes a few days after Navarro coach Monica Aldama surprised the sympathetic cheerleader with the news on Ellen’s social media. “We told @ jerry.h.arris of #CheerNetflix that he would be our correspondent on the red carpet at the #Oscars,” DeGeneres wrote an Instagram post. “His response was priceless.” Included in the clip and told by Aldama, Harris could not suppress his emotions when he heard that he would be interviewing stars on the red carpet.

View Harris interview celebrities on the red carpet Oscars above.

