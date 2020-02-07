Advertisement

Laura Dern was seven years old when she attended her first Academy Awards, as the date of her mother, actor Diane Ladd. Recalling that first trip on the red carpet with Ladd – who was nominated for her role in Alice no longer lives here – Dern said: “I remember it was scary and overwhelming. I also remember that my mother was proud of herself and loved her work … and I remember that whatever I do when I grow up, I really want to love my work and be proud of it. I have never forgotten that. “

Forty-five years later, Dern achieved that goal. Like her mother, she has also earned three Oscar nominations – for Rambling Rose, Wild and Marriage Story. And after winning the Golden Globe, SAG Award, and BAFTA for her groundbreaking supporting role in Marriage Story, Dern is expected to win the Oscar this Sunday.

Dern, whose father is an Oscar-nominated actor Bruce Dern, plays since she was a child. At a reception in Women in Hollywood with editor-in-chief Vanity Fair Radhika Jones and sponsored by Lancôme on Thursday evening, the actor spoke about the progress she has seen in the industry.

“When I started at the age of 11, the only woman in the whole set was the script supervisor,” Dern said. “My hair and makeup are done by men. Everyone was male. So it’s great to be in a room where we are looking for parity behind and in front of the camera. “Recalling her two recent female ensembles, HBO’s Big Little Lies – where Dern frightening Monterey mother Renata Klein played – and Greta Gerwig‘s adaptation of Little Women, where Dern steely march matriarch Marmee played, Dern said: “To be surrounded by extremely powerful women in telling stories and telling stories about incredible, complicated women who play the lead and not the villains, because they are complicated, is great. “

Dern was accompanied on the roof of Soho House by guests including Alfre woodard, Sandy Powell Rosanna Arquette, Caitriona balfe, Kate Beckinsale, Minnie driver, Diane Warren Olivia Munn Aja Naomi King, Patricia Clarkson, Juliette Lewis Samira Wiley Shahadi Wright Joseph, and Dr. Amani Ballour, the pediatrician from Syria played this year in the Oscar-nominated documentary The Cave.

Dern with Patricia Clarkson, Anita Hill and Jones.By Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images. . [TagsToTranslate] awards

