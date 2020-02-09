Advertisement

Laura Dern, who like Brad Pitt dominated her category this season, ended her run by winning Best Supporting Actress at the 2020 Academy Awards for her work as a divorce lawyer in Marriage Story.

Her speech followed a more traditional path than Pitt’s – she thanked author and director Noah Baumbach, her cast, and her children – but when she came to her parents as an actor, she swept into sweet terrain.

“Some say that you will never get to know your heroes, but I say if you are really blessed, you will get them as your parents,” she said, continuing to share her award with parents Diane Ladd and Bruce Dern.

Dern, who turns 53 on Monday, February 10, finally declared her shiny gold statuette the “best birthday present ever”.

In a little surprise, the “parasite” co-authors Bong Joon Ho and Han Jin Won won the Oscar for the best original screenplay. Quentin Tarantino was considered a candidate for the original script, but the director of “Parasite”, Bong, and his co-author overcame him, as did authors for films such as “1917”, “The Irishman”, “Marriage Story” and “Knives Out “.

In the meantime, Taika Waititi won the best-adapted script for “Jojo Rabbit” and used his time on stage to thank his mother, but also to introduce him in Christine Leunen’s book “Caging Skies”, from which the film adapts has been.

“This is really great,” said Waititi. “I dedicate it to all indigenous children around the world who want to make art, write and dance. We are the original storytellers. “

The moderators Maya Rudolph and Kristen Wiig showed their comedic skills and showed all the directors in the room their serious side. It wasn’t serious at all and kept messing up the crowd.

When they devoted themselves to the award ceremony, they awarded “Once upon a time … in Hollywood” with the second Oscar of the night for production and “Little Women” for costume design.

The best documentary went to American Factory, the story of Ohio factory workers whose work is taken over by Chinese owners. The best short documentary went to “Learn Skateboarding in a War Zone (When You’re a Girl)”.

“Frank Capra presented me with a student Oscar in 1977 and I thought I had left out the difficult part,” said director Carol Dysinger. “If I hadn’t had this encouragement behind me, I would not have been able to withstand the business for the past four decades.”

“I have been working in Afghanistan since 2005 and this film is my love letter to the brave girls of this country,” she said.

Live action short film went to “My Neighbors Window”, for which director Marshall Curry thanked his mother like Waititi, “who was the best storyteller I ever knew.

“I learned from her that a well-told story is a powerful thing,” he said. “It can change the way we see the world. It can help us notice other people, take care of them and maybe help us a little more. “

