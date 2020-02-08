Advertisement

Laura Ingraham advised President Donald Trump “to get rid of the radicals that are being undermined from within”, and after his acquittal this week marked the best thing he had ever done.

On Friday, Fox News’ moderator praised Trump for numerous successes in the past few days. “It’s not even close. This was the best week of Donald Trump’s presidency on every front,” she said. “He benefits from the economy, national security, the appointment of law enforcement officers, and even legislation. His policies and strategies work, and the American people benefit tremendously.”

Ingraham also praised Trump for the layoffs of Lieutenant Colonel Alexander Vindman and US Ambassador Gordon Sondland to the European Union.

“He now has the best cabinet I can remember if there’s a president in my life, and as we just discussed on the show, the White House is finally doing the much-needed house cleaning,” she said.

She advised the president to “get rid of the radicals undermined inside” and “replace them with people who believe in your agenda”.

Sondland and Vindman, two key witnesses to the Trump hearings, were released on Friday. “I am grateful to President Trump for giving me the opportunity to serve Secretary Pompeo for his consistent support and the extraordinary and dedicated professionals in the US mission to the European Union,” said Sondland on Friday.

An army spokesman informed NBC that Vindman had been assigned to the Army Department.

Ingraham also showed clips from experts who doubted Trump and wondered if it was “the end of the Trump presidency”.

“I love these clips. Wrong!” She answered. “When Trump delivered the State of the Union on Tuesday, he did so with the highest approval rate of his term of office, 49 percent. By the way, that was more than Obama’s approval at the same time in 2012, and he can easily remember Obama.” crossed for reelection later that year. “

Ingraham praised Trump for both economic growth and job creation and found that Democrats’ predictions were wrong. “These are the good old days, folks,” she said. “Polls show that Americans are happier than they have been for four decades, even happier than under Ronald Reagan. This is great news for America, which means it is terrible news for Democrats.”

Ingraham ended up showing a clip of Democratic Congresswoman Debbie Dingell calling it “one of the worst weeks she can remember”.

“Now we all know why the women wore white during the Union state, they are already surrendering,” said Ingraham.

Fox News did not immediately respond to an email request for comment.

President Donald Trump speaks to the media in the White House’s atrium a day after the U.S. Senate acquitted him in Washington, DC, on February 6, 2020, for two impeachment proceedings. Laura Ingraham named Trump’s best ever ever last week.

Drew Angerer / Getty

