Andrew-Eccles / Courtesy or Disney +

Lauren Graham has found her next TV role on Disney +! The Gilmore Girls and Parenthood star, currently featured on NBC’s Zoey’s Extraordinary Playlist, will lead the follow-up series The Mighty Ducks on the streaming platform.

Graham will play the lead role as Alex, the mother of the character Evan van Brady Noon (Good Boys). Based on the successful 90s franchise, the original 10-episode series will be produced this month in Vancouver and will debut later this year.

The Mighty Ducks series is set in present-day Minnesota and sees an evolved team that has switched from ‘scrappy underdogs’ to an ‘ultra-competitive’ youth hockey team. When 12-year-old Evan is cut off from his team, his mother Alex will start building their own bond with misfits on a new team.

Along the way, they prepare for the challenging nature of youth hockey and competitive sports.

Graham has been nominated for a Golden Globe Award, two Screen Actors Guild Awards and two Television Critics Association Awards. Outside of her career as an actress, Graham is a best-selling author of the New York Times.

In addition to his role in Good Boys 2019, Noon is best known for playing Tommy Darmody in four seasons of HBO’s Boardwalk Empire. The young actor will appear in the upcoming film Marry Me, which costs Jennifer Lopez and Owen Wilson.

The mighty ducks, TBA, Disney +