Quacks, quacks, quacks, quacks! Lorelai Gilmore officially adds hockey to her resume. Lauren Graham plays the lead role in the reboot TV series of The Mighty Ducks made for Disney +. Graham takes the lead role in the show based on the hit movie franchise from the 90s and she’s ready to lead a band with misfits to the ice hockey victory.

The former Gilmore Girls star plays Alex, a mother who starts her own hockey team after her 12-year-old son Evan (Brady Noon) has been cut out of the ducks. It turns out that 30 years later The Might Ducks are now an “ultra competitive, powerful youth hockey team”, according to the official Bustle summary. They have changed a lot since Coach Gordon Bombay (Estevez) first came into the picture. It actually sounds like the ducks have become their worst nightmare, the hawks.

Disney + is reportedly still trying to get Estevez back for the series. However, a familiar face returns to the franchise behind the scenes. Graham will serve as a co-executive producer alongside Steve Brill, the original maker of all three films, who is also a co-maker of the series. Meanwhile, Estevez is talking about returning as Gordon Bombay, according to Deadline.

Gordon could very well come into the picture as a coach for the Graham team. As Coach Bombay once said, “A team is not a bunch of children to win. A team is something you belong to, something you feel, something you have to earn.” What better way to return to the franchise than a new generation of children to learn that important lesson? (Hopefully with a nice “Quack” cheer added at the end.)

Even if Estevez does not return, there is no doubt that Graham will do well to wear the series with 10 episodes. But it would certainly be nice for fans to see Estevez again channel his inner Coach Bombay and croak with her.