Top lawmakers propose that the David Ige government convene a ‘blue ribbon’ panel to tackle various indigenous Hawaiian issues, including protests against Mauna Kea that have blocked the construction of the Thirty-meter telescope for months.

House Concurrent Resolution 37 was introduced by House Speaker Scott Saiki last week and proposes that Ige form a commission

to establish a reconciliation process “with regard to past, present and future problems

important for the indigenous Hawaiian people, the state of Hawaii and the United States of America. “

The panel must also identify reconciliation proposals with regard to land use, environment, economy, culture and science,

according to the resolution.

Originally, the draft proposed that creating a process to resolve the Mauna Kea controversy was the “first task” of the committee, but the Water, Land and Hawaii Committee amended the resolution to scrap that language on Monday.

The purpose of the measure is to initiate a healing process between the state and the native Hawaiians, according to state Rep. Ryan Yamane (D, Mililani-Waipio-Waikele). “To do that, it must be open, it must be honest, and it must be pono,” Yamane said.

Makiki resident Ilima Long was against the measure and told lawmakers that the bill “came from nowhere”. If legislators want to build trust with the Hawaiian community, they must adjust the resolution to “get the governor out, especially this governor.”

“I’m not saying that because of my personal feelings about this governor. It’s a political no-brainer for me,” she said.

She long said that the resolution should be rejected, but said there is a possibility of opening real lines of communication in support of a grassroots initiative that “leaves the power in people’s hands to determine the future of certain issues, or that now Mauna Kea or the other kind of broad, vague issues to which the bill refers. “

“It also seems unfair to propose a reconciliation process when the state fully knows what to do,” Long said. “They absolutely know; we have experienced this before; we’ve been saying the same things for a long time. Stop trying to develop our holy lands. Stop trying to privatize and develop on our unmanned land, and lower the cost of living and make this place livable. “

Samuel Wilder King II, who has been a strong supporter of the $ 1.4 billion Mauna Kea telescope project, told lawmakers that if the blue ribbon panel goes ahead, it is important to separate TMT from the reconciliation process.

The reconciliation debate has been going on for hundreds of years, so it is not clear that it will be reached on the timeline that TMT needs to be built before it leaves Hawaii or the entire operation collapses, which would be a disaster for our people, for the state of Hawaii, for the world, “said King. “So we want to ensure that reconciliation does not forever delay the construction of the TMT.”

The TMT sponsors already have the right to continue the project because they have obtained all necessary permits and have followed the law, and will invest billions of dollars in the state, King said.

Peter Apo, a former senator and trustee in the Office of Hawaiian Affairs, said he believes the proposal for a blue ribbon commission was made because of public concerns about the ongoing series of Hawaiian protests and the frustration in the Hawaiian community that so few are there progress has been made over the past century.

“Absolutely, indigenous Hawaiians must summon themselves somehow,” Apo said. “This resolution, although it does not, at least creates a center of gravity for a kind of dialogue that will take place with indigenous Hawaiians, but it will also involve other people in the state, other leaders of the state. “

Apo also argued that OHA needs to step up to provide leadership “that doesn’t just talk to Hawaiians. We need to talk to everyone.”

Walter Ritte, an old Hawaiian activist who belonged to the elderly who were arrested on July 17 on Mauna Kea, said the resolution amounts to a political punishment for the issue.

Ritte suggested a lake

direct approach would be that the home leaders, senate president Ron Kouchi and the David Ige government meet the protest leaders about Mauna Kea to agree to restructure the management of Mauna Kea. “Once that has happened, the person who manages that mountain can decide whether the TMT

is built, “he said.

“I have been involved in various Hawaiian issues over the years and I have seen the Hawaiian community grow, but I have never seen anything like what happened on Mauna Kea. Nothing comes close to what happened at Mauna Kea , “he said.” You are dealing with a very different Hawaiian community. “

“If we do not resolve Mauna Kea, you – if I tell you, that is the state of Hawaii – will have to act in a way that will be harmful to everyone because we are not going back to Mauna Kea as Hawaiians,” Ritte said. “We cannot stop. We cannot. All years of struggle have come to the top of the mountain, and if we are pushed from that mountain, there is no other place for us to go. We must win this battle as Hawaiians , so that is what you are dealing with. “

