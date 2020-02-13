TORONTO –

A large Canadian business group says it’s time for the government and police to step in and end the blockade near a major railroad by protesters supporting the hereditary leaders of the Law’s laws in their struggle for a Gas pipeline through their traditional territory without their approval.

“Until we resume rail service, I would say that no level of government fulfills its duties to help uphold the rule of law and ensure that trade can flow freely through our country,” Ryan Greer, senior director of Canadian transport policy. Chamber of Commerce said Thursday at CTV’s Your Morning.

A protest at a railroad outside Belleville, Ont. has disrupted the train journey along the Toronto-Ottawa-Montreal corridor since 6 February.

Unwilling to send trains so close to the blockade, Via Rail has canceled all services from Toronto to and from Ottawa and Montreal, affecting thousands of passengers.

There are also significant consequences for freight transport by rail. CN, who says that the Belleville link is the only way to connect Eastern Canada with Western Canada and the Midwestern US, will temporarily stop the service according to what she describes as “important parts of her network”.

The rail operator says he has received an order to close the two protests at Belleville. The police have asked the demonstrators to leave, but still have to intervene physically.

According to Greer, that is not only a problem for CN; it is a problem that affects the entire Canadian economy.

“This has far-reaching consequences for companies of all sizes in all parts of the country,” he said.

“Rail lines are in fact the circulatory system of the Canadian economy. We are talking about the impact on business imports, consumer goods, export products, perishable foods, Canadian natural resources and manufactured goods, Canadian grain, the chemicals used on planes or in water treatment plants in different communities, propane for communities in Quebec and Atlantic Canada. “

These concerns were reflected by Bob Masterson, president of the Chemistry Industry Association of Canada, in an interview with CTV News Channel.

“We are approaching a crisis, and we do not see the sense of urgency that we think we should see from provincial and federal authorities,” Masterson said Thursday.

Masterson said the lack of prior warning about the protests makes the situation in Belleville very different from the situation in November last year, when the CN Rail service was disrupted by a workers’ strike. He added that by continuing the protests, the government is sending “very negative signals” to the rest of the world.

“The global investors looking at Canada ask the question … do they not have the rule of law?” he said.

Greer suggested that a long-term disruption to rail services would lead companies to make “business decisions”, including layoffs.

He said that the federal government, provincial government, and police should find a way to end the blockades immediately.

“This must be the most important thing they have to deal with yesterday, today and tomorrow,” he said.

“We hear from companies that this is extremely challenging for their activities.”

For the demonstrators and their supporters, however, creating such challenges for the status quo is just what they hope to achieve.

“I think this is very important to bring it to the attention of Canada and to help more people understand what’s going on,” said Lori Campbell, director of the Waterloo Indigenous Education Center in Ontario on Wednesday at CTV News Channel.

“Many people in Canada don’t really understand – they think it’s just a fight against the pipeline.”

Transport Minister Marc Garneau has called the two blockades near Belleville “illegal” and “dangerous”, noting their impact on economic activity and saying that enforcing orders against demonstrators is a provincial responsibility, not a federal responsibility .

The railroad protest is the most disruptive of the many who have emerged across the country in support of the hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet in North BC. and their struggle against LNG Canada, which wants to build the 670 kilometer-long Coastal GasLink pipeline.

The hereditary leaders, who had the ultimate indigenous authority over the traditional territory of Wet’suwet’s before the Indian law of 1876 set out a framework for bands and elections, claim to have the title over an area of ​​22,000 square kilometers that part of the proposed pipeline route.

“I think we are fighting for indigenous rights and indigenous laws – and indeed national, international law – to enforce, for the Wet’s laws to rule and have sovereignty over their territory,” Campbell said.

All 20 selected tire boards along the route have approved the pipeline.

Coastal GasLink received an order against the protesters on December 31, 2019, and the RCMP began to enforce it last week by arresting protesters. Since then, 28 arrests have been made.