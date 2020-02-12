VANCOUVER –

Hereditary leaders of the Wet’suwet and Nation promise to continue fighting against a natural gas pipeline through their traditional territory, days after 28 of their supporters were arrested for blocking access to a work location in northern British Columbia.

Na’moks, one of the five tribal leaders, said the members and supporters of the First Nation should return to the country and remain peaceful.

“We are not giving up, we are at home, we are taking care of our house,” said Na’moks, one of the five hereditary clan chefs of Wet’suwet’s who claim the title of a huge 22,000 square kilometer area because they never have have signed an agreement that their traditional territories are abandoned.

Na’moks said he believes supporters are willing to be arrested again in support of an eviction notice issued by the chiefs to Coastal GasLink after the company received a court order requiring the removal of obstacles.

“I believe so because we are non-violent, we are peaceful. We actually follow the law and the eviction we have given them follows our law,” he said in an interview.

Karla Tait, who was arrested Monday, said she plans to return to the Unist’ot ‘and Healing Center, where she offers clinical services.

Tait was one of the seven people arrested there, along with her mother Brenda Michell and her aunt Freda Huson, who are both hereditary leaders.

Tait said the women started singing and drumming three days before the RCMP reached the site last week and they were singing a women’s warrior song at the time of their arrest.

“I think the scale of violence that surfaced was still disproportionate to any threat that would be present,” Tait said, adding that a chief through provincial liaison officer Nathan Cullen told the RCMP that those in the Unist’ot ‘ en-kamp were unarmed.

Tait, who is planning to return to her work in the Wet’suwet’en territory, has been released and has scheduled a hearing with civil contempt for April 21.

“I hope that we can still exercise our Aboriginal rights and that we will be able to support the healing work on the land that we perform at our center without interference and criminalization by the RCMP,” she said. “But I think, given the behavior so far, I am doubtful and very suspicious that it will be possible.”

Coastal GasLink said in a statement on Tuesday that it will redouble efforts to engage with the heirs and with the Unist’ots in search of a solution that benefits the Wet’suwet’en population. The company recognizes the benefits of the Unist’ot ‘and Healing Center and will continue to support its activities by doing everything possible to ensure the safety of those staying there, it said.

The Laws and Nation and supporters will continue to challenge the project and the enforcement of the order in other ways, Tait said.

The hereditary leaders have applied for judicial review of a five-year extension of the Coastal GasLink environmental assessment certificate issued by the B.C. government.

The B.C. Civil Liberties Association has also filed complaints with the Civilian Review and Complaints Commission for the RCMP regarding an exclusion zone placed in the area.

“We go all the way to ensure that the wishes of our leaders are honored that this project does not go ahead,” Tait said.

The RCMP lifted the exclusion zone on Tuesday and Coastal GasLink has said construction will resume this week.

“The right to peaceful, secure and legal protest and freedom of expression are important parts of Canadian democracy,” the Mounties said in a statement Tuesday. “However, blocking roads is both dangerous and illegal. Although we respect the right to demonstrate peacefully, the police of the local jurisdiction will sensitively enforce the law.”

A company spokesperson did not immediately respond to an interview request on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Before the exclusion zone was lifted, Cpl. Chris Manseau said the RCMP did not know if pipeline opponents were planning to set up new obstacles on the road that led to the company’s work sites.

“That’s a million-dollar question,” he said.

“The order remains in place, the order does not disappear. So if the opponents come back and block the bridge, drop trees, what do you have, I think we are going back. It is an order from the Supreme Court, this is not we cannot enforce that. “

This report from The Canadian Press was first published on 12 February 2020.