While the besieged e-cigarette manufacturer Juul Labs tries to distance itself from its teenage-friendly image and convince the world that its products are for adult smokers, a new trial in Massachusetts claims that the company advertised websites for children’s TV networks and offered free products to influencers of social media and celebrities that appeal to young people.

Vapen “is a public health crisis in Massachusetts and across the country,” state attorney General Maura Healey said at a February 12 press conference announcing the lawsuit. “Today we prosecute the company that it all started.”

Juul’s 2015 splashy launch campaign, Vaporized, has long been the subject of research for critics who claim that the company has promoted its nicotine-rich cigarette alternatives for children and teenagers. Healey’s complaint, which is initializing the process, contains surprising new details about how the campaign was reportedly implemented and published.

A Juul spokesperson told TIME that the company has not yet assessed Healey’s complaint, but is still “focused on resetting the vapor category in the US and earning society’s trust by working with advocates general , regulators, public health officials and other stakeholders to combat use by minors and transition adult smokers from flammable cigarettes. “

When Juul started working with the Canadian marketing agency Cult Collective to formulate his launch campaign, the Cult Collective team proposed one that contrasts Juul’s slender technical products with old-school telephones, boom-boxes and joysticks – products that adults are familiar, according to the complaint. Juul “rejected it and opted for an alternative campaign that would appeal to a cool, younger audience – people who are young, urban, fashionable,” Healey said at the press conference.

The campaign that Juul eventually ran with bright, flashy colors and molded young, fashionable models – some of whom, according to the complaint, the company employees feared seemed too young to appear in advertisements for a product containing nicotine. The resulting images ran on Times Square billboards, in print publications and online.

According to the complaint, Juul has purchased banner ads on child-friendly websites, including nick.com and nickjr.com (both associated with the Nickelodeon children’s television network), seventeen.com, cartoonnetwork.com, hellokids.com, girlgames.com, onlinemathlearning .com and socialstudiesforkids. com, among other things.

Juul also wanted to collaborate with a number of celebrities and social media influencers with young fan bases, including Kristen Stewart, Jennifer Lawrence, Robert Pattinson, Miley Cyrus, and Cara Delevingne, and some people even offer free e-cigarettes, the complaint says. Juul said it has never had a formal influencer program.

Although the Vaporized campaign was already stopped after six months and the co-founders of Juul have since said it was a mistake, Healey’s complaint suggests that Juul’s dubious relationship with underage customers remained good after its end.

In a 2018 e-mail quoted in the complaint, a Juul employee seemed to be advising a Massachusetts resident on how to circumvent tobacco regulations for tobacco. The customer, who tried to ship products to a 21-year-old city to buy tobacco, did not succeed in online age verification and had his order canceled. In an email, the Juul employee suggested having products shipped to a nearby area where the purchase age was 18. “If you have friends or family members in Quincy, MA, you can use their address as the shipping address for your order,” wrote the representative.

Juul’s sales records also show that it has shipped products to legally underage customers, as well as to dormitories and mailrooms of universities, the complaint said.

Partly due to the increasing control over his early sales and marketing practices, Juul has discontinued all US advertising and social media promotions and has removed flavored products that many public health experts say appeal to children.

“Some things have changed,” Healey said during the press conference, “but you can’t ring the bell.”

