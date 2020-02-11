Advertisement

Twenty LAX catering employees plan to start a three-day fasting day starting Wednesday, February 12, to receive the affordable healthcare and fair wages they deserve.

LSG Sky Chefs employees, represented by Unite Here Local 11, say they are unable to get affordable health care and are having trouble achieving economic security.

Advertisement

In a 2019 union poll, 124 of the 900 LSG Sky Chefs employees at Los Angeles International Airport said that 27% had skipped or delayed caring for themselves or their family members because they didn’t could afford to pay for it.

“Can not afford it”

Margarita Hernandez is among them. The 68-year-old Hawthorne resident earns $ 15.25 an hour and paid $ 200 a month for health insurance.

“I had a thrill in one of my eyes recently, but the insurance doesn’t cover that,” Hernandez said in an interview in November. “I have to see a specialist, but I can’t afford that.”

Negotiate in good faith

In a statement released on Tuesday, LSG Sky Chefs said that its negotiating team and a federal mediator have been working to negotiate in good faith with Unite Here since May.

“Our company has offered wage improvements and is currently discussing numerous other issues that fall under our collective agreement,” the company said. “We feel that progress is being made with the help of the federal mediator.”

During three days of fasting, workers refrain from eating and drinking only water to draw attention to their concerns. Prominent community leaders, clergymen and politicians are expected to attend the event, and Senator Maria Elena Durazo [D-Los Angeles] and Ron Herrera, president of the Los Angeles County Federation of Trade Unions, will join the fast, the union said.

The first day of fasting lasts from 6 to 4 p.m. Wednesday near 6901 W. Imperial Highway in Inglewood. The event takes place on Thursday from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. on the top departure level of the airport between Tom Bradley International Terminal and Terminal 4. The third day will be from 9:00 am to 5:30 pm. in the same place on the upper level.

The event was inspired by catering staff who held a six-day fast at Miami International Airport during Super Bowl LIV week. Hundreds of airline catering employees are expected to conduct similar actions in a dozen US cities, including Seattle, New York, Boston and San Francisco, on Friday, February 14.

In the lawsuit, unpaid overtime is claimed

A group of LAX catering employees filed a lawsuit against Sky Chefs on December 11, claiming that they owed hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid overtime. The lawsuit was filed in the Los Angeles Supreme Court by four employees on behalf of themselves and other Sky Chefs employees who may have been under-employed from January 1, 2019 to the filing date.

Employees require Sky Chefs to calculate their overtime salary based on a wage that is less than the minimum wage for LAX workers, as required by the City’s Livelihood Ordinance, California Labor Code, and IWC Wage Regulation 5-2001 , A plaintiff said the company paid him $ 3.74 an hour for overtime.

“According to this policy, the minimum hourly rate for workers without occupational health benefits is $ 20.59,” said Maria Hernandez, spokeswoman for Unite Here. “But those with health care benefits earn at least $ 15.25 an hour.”

The lawsuit alleges that Sky Chefs earned a lower wage by calling the difference between regular wages and the minimum wage “market rate adjustment” and ignoring the adjustment when calculating overtime wages.

The group is seeking a class action certificate for its lawsuit.

The employees work directly at Sky Chefs LSG, a division of Sky Chefs Inc. based in Texas. However, they work under contracts with American, Aeromexico, Air New Zealand, Korean Air and Alaska Airlines.

Advertisement