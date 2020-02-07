Advertisement

Layoffs in the global supply chain for the troubled 737 Max airliner are increasing after Boeing decided to shut down production in January. And the job cuts could get worse as suppliers who have avoided it so far say they will likely have to reduce their workforce if production doesn’t resume soon.

Spirit AeroSystems, which manufactures 737 hulls in Wichita, Kan., Fired 2,800 workers last month. After this cut, which is by far the largest among 737 providers, rating agency Moody’s downgraded Spirit’s bond rating and said the downsizing would threaten the region’s local economy.

Meanwhile, GKN Aerospace, a global supplier to many aircraft manufacturers, has announced several dozen layoffs at its plants in Sumner, Washington, and the United Kingdom, in which 37 contractors have been fired.

Advertisement

“It is too early to set a final number,” said GKN Aerospace spokesman Wes Bately. He added that the cuts are part of an ongoing process and that the company “is still considering what to do on a site-by-site basis”.

The UK-based manufacturer supplies Boeing with winglets, part of the engine case for the Max, and other components. Windows are also created for Spirit AeroSystems, which are installed in the fuselages intended for Boeing.

After two fatal accidents – one in October 2018 and one the following March – the cuts are being felt by regulators worldwide. Together, the accidents killed 346 people.

Boeing continued production, albeit more slowly, until it was completely discontinued in January. Since these aircraft cannot be delivered, almost 400 737 aircraft are stored.

In a conference call last week with Wall Street analysts, Boeing’s new CEO, David Calhoun, announced that his company may start production again in April. However, he did not indicate whether he was referring to production by suppliers or through Max’s final assembly lines in Renton, Wash.

Delays that prompt regulators to re-certify the aircraft as safe are already impacting the U.S. economy as a whole. In January, Finance Minister Steven Mnuchin said the Max crisis could affect half a percentage point of economic growth in 2020.

In the meantime, suppliers feel increasingly squeezed. But Boeing “believes that this decision has the least impact on maintaining a long-term production system and supply chain health,” said Paul Bergman, a Boeing spokesman. “We will work closely with our supply chain to ensure that we can return to production safely and intelligently.”

The company has thousands of 737 orders pending, enough work to keep its Renton facility well into the 2020s. If Boeing wants to execute these orders on time, it cannot risk starving its supply chain now.

With that in mind, Bergman says, “We are extremely committed, especially with the current prospects for MAX grounding and production rate. When assessing future production rates, the health and willingness of the suppliers will be decisive. ”

Several smaller suppliers, whose sales depend heavily on 737 employees, state that they have either redundant workers or workers on leave and cut hours to reduce labor costs.

“We’ve done it so far, but it hasn’t been easier,” said the CEO of a Washington-based supplier. The managing director, whose company supplies parts directly to Boeing and some of its other suppliers, spoke on condition of anonymity for fear that Boeing could take revenge on his company.

“If this takes much longer (until February), we will have to make difficult decisions,” said the CEO, who added that working for the 737 accounts for slightly more than a third of his company’s sales.

Over the past decade, Boeing has relied on suppliers to cut their own costs to maximize profit margins. According to several industry analysts, these successive efforts left some suppliers with considerably less scope to survive the current crisis.

Precision Castparts, a major metal producer, issued dismissal notices in Oregon last week, according to Clackamas County, who is holding workshops for the fired employees. According to the Oregon state government, around 150 workers have been made redundant.

In addition, Senior Aerospace AMT, a major supplier of aircraft components, has recently issued layoffs.

In another cut, managers at a Seattle Fortune machine factory say they are firing 20 people – about 10% of their workforce – and face similarly difficult decisions in the coming weeks.

“We will be on our way,” says one of the managers who was not authorized to speak publicly about the company when Boeing resumed production of the 737.

Fighting with a supplier, even a small one, can lead to bottlenecks and other issues that pervade a global supply chain.

“Tier 2 and Tier 3 suppliers are the most vulnerable and it is blinking red,” said Kevin Michaels, principal of aerospace consultancy AeroDynamic Advisory. Industry insiders usually classify suppliers according to levels: Boeing purchases directly from Tier 1 suppliers who source from Tier 2 companies and in turn buy from Tier 3 companies.

“If I run a 100-part parts company in Wichita, Kan – if I lose half my volume – can I stay alive?” He says. “The answer for some is yes, and the answer for some may not be.”

Other essential stories from Fortune:

– Why is China still so vulnerable to outbreaks?

—The rich own shares, the middle class own houses. What it’s like to put everything on real estate is a problem of the wealth gap

– Bakkt wants to turn your reward points into a wallet that you can spend anywhere

– Stock fraudsters use the Corona virus outbreak to deceive investors, the SEC warns

—WATCH: Why CEOs are pessimistic about the business outlook for 2020

Subscribe to Fortunes Bull Sheet for daily factual financial news and analysis.

Advertisement