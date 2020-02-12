Posted: Feb 12, 2020 / 11:02 AM EST

SYRACUSE, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) – The community at Le Moyne College is on the morning of the death of George V. Coyne, S.J., Ph.D. after fighting cancer. He was 87 years old.

Father Coyne has been a McDevitt Chair in Philosophy of Religion since 2012. After a 28-year career as director of the Vatican Observatory, he came to Le Moyne.

According to a Le Moyne press release, “Father Coyne’s experience in astronomy and his thoughtful views of the debate between science and religion drove him to worldwide fame.”

He received his doctorate in astronomy from Georgetown University in 1962 and was ordained a priest in 1965.

Father Coyne’s research studies included the lunar surface and the stars. He developed a new research tool that helped him research the stars and published more than a hundred articles in scientific journals.

Father Coyne was also interested in the relationship between science and religion and led studies that sought an understanding of God’s actions in the universe and from various areas of science.

“We are deeply saddened by Father Coyne’s death,” said Linda LeMura, president of Le Moyne. “His influence on so many fronts was profound. Primarily, as an astronomer, he was a world-class intellect that was highly valued by others for his research and science. Le Moyne had the privilege of having him here for the past eight years, and he spent the last years of his life doing what he loved – teaching young people about astronomy. He will be greatly missed by his Jesuit colleagues, his faculty colleagues and everyone in college. ”

