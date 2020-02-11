Advertisement

Gay leader Leo Varadkar and his center-right party Fine Gael finished third in the Irish general elections after Fianna Fáil and Sinn Féin.

The rival center-right party Fianna Fáil achieved a narrow majority of 38 seats in the Dáil with 160 seats. They are closely followed by Sinn Féin (37) and Fine Gael (35).

Ireland’s political system has historically been dominated by the country’s two main political parties, Fine Gael and Fianna Fáil. Sinn Féin’s unprecedented success is seen as a clear mandate for change, with the party receiving the majority of the votes of the first election.

While Sinn Féin won the referendum, they did not put up enough candidates to win a full majority. The party was not expected to make significant profits after poor results in local elections last year.

The election result means that Varadkar is essentially out of the race to serve as Taoiseach in the 33rd Dáil. His party suffered significant losses. Polls showed that health and housing were the major problems of disillusioned voters.

Fine Gael’s defeat is also reflected in the poor performance of Varadkar in his constituency. The party leader, who emerged as gay in 2015, was elected after the fifth election. He was the first outgoing Taoiseach since the establishment of the state, which has not successfully completed the election in its constituency.

Varadkar’s partner Matthew Barrett said he was “disappointed with the country after the election results,” Irish Independent reports.

“I’m not disappointed with Leo, I know he did a great job as a TD for Dublin, but I don’t know what will happen for the country, the elections, and the overall outcome,” said Barrett.

After Varadkar’s fifth election, Barrett said: “We will be able to sleep more safely tonight, but it has been a very long day – for everyone here.

“Maybe (we’ll have a drink) and then to bed and we’ll see what will happen tomorrow.”

Fine Gael found a significant drop in support, especially among the young voters.

Support for Fine Gael declined significantly among young voters, probably due to the country’s well-documented real estate crisis, which has resulted in bottlenecks and high costs for tenants and home buyers.

Ireland is often praised as one of the few countries with an openly gay leader, but at home, the outgoing Taoiseach has been heavily criticized by the LGBT + community.

Leo Varadkar had the opportunity to make us proud as one of the few leading lgbt + countries in the world. Instead, he is a bitter disappointment that sells out the most vulnerable members of society when this brings a profit to his party. Pathetic apology from a man.

“Leo Varadkar needed five votes to be elected and Micheál Martin six.” Pic.twitter.com/Sivo3sx75x

His defeat now means that Fianna Fáil leader Michéal Martin and Sinn Féin leader Mary Lou McDonald are the most likely candidates to be Irish Taoiseach. If McDonald succeeded, she would be the country’s first female Taoiseach.

