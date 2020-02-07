Advertisement
Here are four free events that you can attend this weekend

February 7, 2020, 9:03 a.m.

Nikki Torres

Posted 7 Feb 2020 at 9:03 am

free:

  • The culture of the Maasai
    • Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
    • Spokane Public Library (South Hill)
    • Nicholas Sironka will present the Masai culture in Kenya in this lively presentation
    • For all ages
    • Black History Month event
  • Valentine Cooking
    • Saturday, 1-2 a.m.
    • Spokane Public Library (South Hill)
    • Gourmet cooking tips
    • Learn a few tricks from the in-house chef
  • 2020 Oscars Party
    • Sunday, 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
    • Garland Theater
    • Broadcast of the show on the screen
    • You will roll out the red carpet
    • Event is from the age of 21
  • Cheney clothing swap
    • Sunday, 6 – 7 p.m.
    • Spokane County (Cheney) Library District
    • Bring unwanted or out of order clothes, shoes and accessories in a freshly washed, good condition
    • No underwear (socks, swimsuits, bras, lingerie or underwear)
    • Bring bags and / or boxes to take your items home
    • All kinds of clothing accepted (men, women, motherhood, infant, children)
    • All remnants are donated to local charities

