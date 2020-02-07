Advertisement

Here are four free events that you can attend this weekend

February 7, 2020, 9:03 a.m.

Nikki Torres

Posted 7 Feb 2020 at 9:03 am

Here are four free events that you can attend this weekend.

The culture of the Maasai Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. Spokane Public Library (South Hill) Nicholas Sironka will present the Masai culture in Kenya in this lively presentation For all ages Black History Month event

Valentine Cooking Saturday, 1-2 a.m. Spokane Public Library (South Hill) Gourmet cooking tips Learn a few tricks from the in-house chef

2020 Oscars Party Sunday, 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. Garland Theater Broadcast of the show on the screen You will roll out the red carpet Event is from the age of 21

Cheney clothing swap Sunday, 6 – 7 p.m. Spokane County (Cheney) Library District Bring unwanted or out of order clothes, shoes and accessories in a freshly washed, good condition No underwear (socks, swimsuits, bras, lingerie or underwear) Bring bags and / or boxes to take your items home All kinds of clothing accepted (men, women, motherhood, infant, children) All remnants are donated to local charities



