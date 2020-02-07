Advertisement
Here are four free events that you can attend this weekend
February 7, 2020, 9:03 a.m.
Nikki Torres
Posted 7 Feb 2020 at 9:03 am
- The culture of the Maasai
- Saturday, 11 a.m. to 12 p.m.
- Spokane Public Library (South Hill)
- Nicholas Sironka will present the Masai culture in Kenya in this lively presentation
- For all ages
- Black History Month event
- Valentine Cooking
- Saturday, 1-2 a.m.
- Spokane Public Library (South Hill)
- Gourmet cooking tips
- Learn a few tricks from the in-house chef
- 2020 Oscars Party
- Sunday, 4:30 p.m. – 8:00 p.m.
- Garland Theater
- Broadcast of the show on the screen
- You will roll out the red carpet
- Event is from the age of 21
- Cheney clothing swap
- Sunday, 6 – 7 p.m.
- Spokane County (Cheney) Library District
- Bring unwanted or out of order clothes, shoes and accessories in a freshly washed, good condition
- No underwear (socks, swimsuits, bras, lingerie or underwear)
- Bring bags and / or boxes to take your items home
- All kinds of clothing accepted (men, women, motherhood, infant, children)
- All remnants are donated to local charities
