Advertisement

LOS ANGELES – During the one time of the year when LeBron James can really play General Manager, he gave fans an insight into the team of his dreams.

After two rounds in the draft on Thursday evening for the All Star game on February 16, it looked a lot like the super team the Lakers had thought of last summer.

Advertisement

With his first choice, James, who is captain of the team for the third time in a row thanks to leading fan polls, selected Lakers teammate Anthony Davis. He then selected Kawhi Leonard, the Clippers striker who spurned the Lakers’ free choice this summer and sparked a dramatic rivalry that many believe will be played in the Western Conference playoffs.

On the All-Star weekend in Chicago, they will leave Houston as teammates with Dallas playmaker Luka Doncic and highscoring player James Harden.

“I know we still have a lot to do here in Los Angeles,” James said on the TNT program when he selected Leonard. “A lot has been said about us and her, and she and us. But for this weekend we will be teammates.”

It was generally expected that James Davis would be the first in the overall ranking, even when he joked at Lakers Shooter that he was surprised that his seven-time All-Star team-mate was chosen at all. He also got to the point of the joke on the show and said he only wanted the Chicagoer to do a solid job.

“It’s tough. It’s very difficult,” swayed James, “the only reason I choose him is because he happens to be from this city.”

James also selected Damian Lillard from Portland, Ben Simmons from Philadelphia, Russell Westbrook from Houston, Nikola Jokic from Denver, Jayson Tatum from Boston, Chris Paul from Oklahoma City and Domantas Sabonis from Indiana on his team.

“There is no wrong choice,” said James. “We are all all-stars, they are all all-stars for a reason.”

Lakers coach Frank Vogel, who will coach the LeBron team, said that he had not seen the program but was satisfied with the choice of his star and said gently: “As I said about our Lakers team, I like ours Team . ”

Milwaukees Giannis Antetokounmpo made Philel the great man Joel Embiid, “my African brother”, his first choice, and then brought Cameroonian Pascal Siakam (like Embiid), Boston Guard Kemba Walker and Atlanta Point Guard Trae Young as his starters. His reserves included Miami teammates Bam Adebayo and Jimmy Butler, Rudy Gobert from Utah, Brandon Ingram from New Orleans, Kyle Lowry from Toronto and Donovan Mitchell from Utah. He chose his Bucks team-mate Khris Middleton as the first among the reserves for the second time in a row.

James wants to finish 3-0 as an All-Star captain after his team beat the team picked by Steph State’s Curry from 2018 and outperformed the team selected by Antetokounmpo last year.

NBA legend Kobe Bryant, his 13-year-old daughter Gianna Bryant and the seven other victims of the January 26 helicopter crash in Southern California will be remembered throughout the weekend.

All players in the LeBron team wear number 2, in honor of Gianna Bryant. The Giannis team will wear number 24 in honor of Kobe Bryant. And all participants of the All-Star weekend wear a nine-star patch to commemorate the nine victims.

There is a game charity component that has $ 500,000 available for Chicago-based programs.

The first three quarters are essentially mini-games worth $ 100,000 each for the winning team. Results are reset after the first and second quarters, and results are added after the third quarter. From there, the game clock is turned off for the rest of the night, and the first team to earn 24 points – another nod to Kobe Bryant – wins the game and receives another $ 200,000 for its charity.

“I love the idea,” said James.

James’ team will work for Chicago Scholars to help children become first-generation college students. The Antetokounmpo team will play for After School Matters, which funds extracurricular activities and summer programs.

Intelligence agencies contributed to this story.

Advertisement