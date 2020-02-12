Advertisement

Latest news

TMZ.com

This is the best video you will see all day … almost 200 students from Lebron James“I promise the school network has found that they are getting FREE tuition and the moment is fantastic !!

Advertisement

The junior class from Bron’s program was told they were going to college at Kent State University in northeast Ohio … but when they got to campus, they got a lot more than a tour.

School officials announced that all 193 children would be paid every 4 years of school … plus 1 year of room and board.

Of course the kids are freaking out !!

It’s not easy to take … Tuition for in-state students is $ 11,000 a year. 193 students studying for 4 years cost over $ 8 million.

The school doesn’t have to cope with all the money … but it’s still a huge exchange rate.

It is not just a handout for the students. They need to maintain a good reputation in school by attending classes, getting good grades, and volunteering in the community.

This is just the beginning … Remember, when LeBron opened his school, he vowed to pay tuition fees to all of his students.

Advertisement