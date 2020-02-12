Advertisement

Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Updated 10:29 am

The weather is rainy, the wind carries a clear cold, the temperature drops to the upper 60s at night and people in Hawaii not only get cold, they get funny.

Hawaii is known throughout the world for the stereotypes of tropical, lazy days and balmy tradewinds at night. There are certainly enough jokes on our costs in that regard. But if it is not a beach and blender drinking weather, no one will enjoy the humor in the situation more than the people who live here.

We know we have no reason to complain about this recent weather. We know it annoys friends and families and fights it in really ice-cold places. We know that the “cold” winter days of hoodies and socks may take a week to sweat in the shade again. That is part of it.

Everywhere on social media, photos of the digital readings of the outside temperature are displayed on car dashboards. Every point makes the same: Dang! Sixty-eight degrees! Brrr! Cancel work already!

There are items of corn soup for lunch. Hot chocolate with breakfast. Ask about where you can find the best Portuguese bean soup for dinner. (Answer: my house. I’m just kidding. I didn’t make enough to share.) Pictures of pets in parkas. Photos of father in plaid. People post long questions about sitting at the Saimin counter of Hamura late at night with the cold winter rain so hard outside the screened windows and the steam coming from the bowl of noodles and promising to warm them up to their moist, smooth toes. Saimin is always good, but saimin on a cold, rainy night is on a completely different level.

In the shops or at work or in line at the bank, the cold weather is the hot topic. Note that everyone is so happy to complain, so happy to participate in that one-upmanship ritual of “my house was SO COLD that …”

The people in places like Upcountry Maui or Mililani or Kohala are particularly good at this game. They are not surprised by the cold. They speak with some sort of authority that comes from living at that height. Every story you tell, they can top and then nod their heads to your surprise as: “Yes. That’s how. Some years were much worse. But I can handle it. “

The rest of the non-tropical world will have months to complain about cold weather, so let’s turn. The cousins ​​living under cousins ​​can roll their eyes and say that we are ridiculous and that we do not know what winter is, but that is an essential part of the game. We know that 60 degrees are not really cold. We shudder and grab anyway, make jokes at our own expense, laugh at the long lines in the pho restaurant and bake box-mix brownies just like an excuse to turn on the oven. We deserved the right to joke about being cold after a blistering summer and fall.

Reach Lee Cataluna at 529-4315 or [email protected]

