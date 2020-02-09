Advertisement

Hawaii News | Lee Cataluna

Updated 12:05 PM

Discussions about the large numbers of tourists in Hawaii are often complaints from Hawaii residents on the one hand and defensive arguments from those who make money on tourism on the other. There are people who are very worried about all the changes that 10 million tourists have brought to the island every year, as opposed to those who celebrate the financial blessing of increased visitor arrivals and who are happy for more.

Included in that 10 million are the Yelp-reviewing, dangerous Selfie-taking, illegal vacation-rental masses, but also, in contrast, visitors who are respectful, easy-going guests and who love the Hawaii that residents of Hawaii love; people who have been coming here for decades, who see the changes, and who miss the cherished Hawaii.

Shawn and Rozalia Kennedy from Winnipeg, Canada, have been coming to Hawaii since their honeymoon in 1989.

They represent a certain type of visitor – appreciative, conscientious, loyal – the kind of repeat customers who sustain businesses.

They were just back in Hawaii for a two-week stay in Waikiki, calling it “a huge privilege to be able to visit such a place.” They spent their time enjoying the weather, looking for their favorite places, and generally trying to be good guests.

“We try to keep our footprint as small as possible; switch off the AC in our hotel, no rental cars (walking or cycling or bus), no takeaway meals or drinks – things like that. And why does someone use AC when it is a nice 82 degrees outside, we wonder? Coming from (min) 40, cold air is the last thing we are looking for in Hawaii, “Shawn Kennedy said.

Of course they have seen the changes since their first trip in 89, but with 10 million tourists a year landing in Hawaii, the changes are more dramatic nowadays. In addition to busy hiking trails and over-used beaches, even the tourist stuff feels exaggerated.

“Over the years, much of the original Waikiki that we knew and enjoyed, has disappeared, been replaced by an abundance of high-end stores that most visitors simply cannot afford … The international market was demolished and replaced by the new IMP luxo shopping center – full of stores that stand out due to their lack of customers. Dukes Lane offers a small group of kitsch stalls as they used to be in the IMP, but it is hardly the same. The used bookstores have all disappeared, probably could not pay the rent. Kings Village had been flattened since we were there the last time; we thought it was a great place – small, funky, affordable, “Kennedy said.

Other things caught their attention, such as air-conditioned shops with wide open doors, rental cars that are not electric or hybrid vehicles and insufficient alternative energy; but most of the time they felt priced out of their favorite vacation destination.

“In general, we start to feel that we are no longer fit as retired people with an average income. Maybe they really only want rich tourists to come. “

It’s time to talk about how tourism in Hawaii can be re-scaled when tourists talk about over-tourism that is ruining the place.

Reach Lee Cataluna at 529-4315 or [email protected]

