Advertisement

Democrats on Monday led #LtColVindmanDay to set trends on Twitter to honor and defend former National Security Council lieutenant colonel Alexander Vindman, who was removed from the White House on Friday.

Vindman testified against President Trump during the impeachment negotiations in November, saying that Trump’s call to the Ukrainian President on July 25, 2019 made him so distraught that he and his twin brother reported him to the NSC’s General Counsel, a lawyer at the NSC. His twin brother has also been reported to have been removed from the NPC.

Advertisement

Vindman probably spoke about the July 25 call to the whistleblower, who then lodged a complaint with the Inspector General of Intelligence that the chairman of the House Secret Service Committee, Adam Schiff (D-CA), incited the Democrats’ impeachment.

When asked by the Republicans who he had spoken to in the intelligence community about the call, Schiff interrupted him and refused to have him answer for concern about the “whistleblower” outbreak. The alleged whistleblower was named by RealClearInvestigations as CIA officer Eric Ciaramella. He previously worked with Vindman at the NSC.

The trend toward #LtColVindmanDay was spurred on by the co-founders of the Democratic Coalition, an organization founded by former Obama presidential campaign organizers Scott Dworkin and Jon Cooper.

Today is a great day to honor and defend Purple Heart recipient Colonel Alexander Vindman. Raise your hand if you agree. #LtColVindmanDay

– Scott Dworkin (@funder), February 10, 2020

I prefer my national security guard with purple hearts, not false bone spurs. #LtColVindmanDay

– Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 10, 2020

BOOM! More than 50,000 tweets were sent today with the hashtag #LtColVindmanDay. Let’s go on in honor of this true American hero! 🇺🇸

– Jon Cooper (@joncoopertweets), February 10, 2020

Every time Lindsey Graham lies about LTC Alexander Vindman, just do this hashtag trend: #LtColVindmanDay

– Democratic Coalition (@TheDemCoalition) February 10, 2020

The hashtag has been used by Hollywood stars like actor Mark Hamill:

“This is America. This is the country where I served and defended, where all my brothers have served and are here. Right affairs.” – Lieutenant Colonel Vindman a8Gnn8Brkc

– Mark Hamill (@ HamillHimself) February 10, 2020

Follow Kristina Wong from Breitbart News on Twitter or Facebook.

Advertisement