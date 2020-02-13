A Delhi court adjourned a hearing on Thursday that the parents of the case had filed until 2:00 p.m. on Monday for new death sentences for the four convicts. Additional Sessions Judge Dharmender Rana referred to the rights of the convicted under Article 21 of the Constitution when deciding

In my opinion, Article 21 of the Constitution protects the life and freedom of a convicted prisoner until his last breath. It is a question of the right to use his legal remedies and the court cannot afford to ignore the convict’s fundamental rights, ”said the judge.

He also said that the decision on this application would lead to further legal complications. A dejected mother of the rape victim, Asha Devi, said, “I continue to trust you (the judge), but if the death sentence is not passed, I will come back the same day with the same hope and faith.”

The parents of the Delhi 2012 rape victim, through their lawyer, informed the court during today’s hearing that the case would test the company’s patience.

Jitendra Kumar Jha, the parents’ lawyer, said the judiciary is taken for granted since the death sentence in this case has been postponed three times. “It was a hideous crime that shook society’s conscience. But now it is the will of the people that is being leveled, ”said the lawyer.

Prosecutor Irfan Ahmed also asked for the death sentence to be issued.

The victim’s parents relocated the Delhi court earlier this week to issue a new death sentence after the seven-day deadline set by the Delhi Supreme Court.

On the first day of Wednesday’s hearing, the victim’s mother collapsed after the judge offered legal aid to one of the convicted Pawan Gupta. “This court is of the opinion that each of the convicted convicts is entitled to legal aid until their last breath,” said the judge.

“I’ve been here for a year and a half, I’m here and I’m waiting for you to appeal. But even I am the victim’s mother and I have some rights. I would ask you to issue the death sentence, ”said Asha Devi.

The request was made after the Supreme Court granted Tuesday authorities permission to turn to the court to set a new date for the execution of these convicts.

The Tihar prison authorities also submitted a status report to the court on Tuesday, noting that none of the four convicts – Mukesh Kumar Singh (32), Pawan Gupta (25), Vinay Kumar Sharma (26) and – preferred a legal option Akshay Kumar (31) – approved by the Delhi High Court in the past seven days.

The execution date set for January 22nd at Tihar Prison was later postponed to 6:00 am by court order of January 17th.

The physiotherapy intern was raped and brutally attacked in a moving bus in South Delhi on the night of December 16, 2012. She died of her injuries two weeks later in a Singapore hospital.

Six people – the four convicted Ram Singh and one young person – were named as the accused.

The trial of the five adult men began in March 2013 before a special quick court.

Ram Singh, the main suspect, committed suicide by hanging himself in Tihar prison a few days after the trial began. The youth, who was considered the most brutal of the attackers, was sent to a detention center for three years.

He was released in 2015 and sent to an unknown location to worry about the threat to his life. When he was released, he was 20 years old.

Mukesh, Vinay, Akshay and Pawan were sentenced to death by the court in September 2013.