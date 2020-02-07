Advertisement

Fox’s new animated series, Duncanville, will premiere on Sunday, February 16 and include a cast with all stars and a rocking guest star.

TV Insider has an exclusive first look at the legendary rocker Alice Cooper in animated form for the second episode of the series (broadcast on 23 February). The show, co-created by Amy Poehler, Mike Scully and Julie Scully, follows Duncan (Poehler), a 15-year-old boy with an exceptional life but really wild imagination.

The world of Duncan is occupied by his mother, Annie (also Poehler), father Jack (Ty Burrell), sister Kimberly (Riki Lindhome), friend and class clown Bex (Betsy Sodaro), stylish friend Yangzi (Yassir Lester) and neighbor neighbor Wolf (Zach Cherry).

Cooper will appear in the episode entitled “Red Head Redemption”, in which Annie rock fan tries to get Jack to throw all his old memorabilia in the garage. Could the image below take a look at the younger days of Patriarch Jack, as seen next to Alice Cooper?

Viewers will have to tune in and find out, but until then they can look forward to the premiere of the show and various other guests, including previously announced talent Rashida Jones, Wiz Khalifa and Joy Osmanski. Don’t miss Duncanville when it comes out on February 16 and catch Alice Cooper on February 23!

Duncanville, Series Premiere, Sunday, February 16, 8: 30/9: 30c, Fox

