Democrats also quickly point out that they have never stopped legislation during the investigation of accusations. They claim they are republicans who have not acted. “We have 275 bi-party bills in a huge wobbly pile Mitch McConnellNow on the desk, “congressman Jamie Raskin said emphatically. “We have to put pressure on the Republicans to do something. They are an absolute do-nothing senate. They have not even taken a trial, which was their constitutional mandate with a deposed president. They just do nothing. I don’t want to lose that in mind; This is important.”

There is an argument that with the accusation over, GOP lawmakers have lost a line of attacks on Democrats. For most of a year, if not longer, Republicans have insisted that lawmakers in the aisle were too focused on starting Trump from the office to focus on the plight of the American people. That argument has now been effectively castrated. “We did all the other work at the same time, and perhaps that is the advantage of making a charge now – that we cannot allow the Republican Party to keep spitting out lies, that’s all we focused on,” Dean said .

But the denouement of accusation, of course, does not mean that Democrats have finished investigating Trump and his administration. The appetite continues to exist, particularly within the progressive flank of the caucus and the Judicial Committee of the House, to continue to pull on investigations that are not tied to the investigation and litigation against accusations. For example on Wednesday Jerrold Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee said it was “likely” that his committee would sue former National Security Adviser John Bolton. (Although speaker Pelosi later said there were “no plans at this time” for such a move, he noted that there are ongoing lawsuits, such as those with former White House counsel Don McGahn.)

And then there are other outstanding issues that, according to some Democrats, fall outside the scope of Ukraine, but nevertheless abuse of power. Raskin, for example, wants to focus on violations of the emoluments clause, which he characterized to me as “the original sin of this government” because “the president has transformed the presidency into an instrument of self-enrichment all over the world.” And we have not had a good settlement with the emoluments clause. “Although he noted Friday’s ruling was in the DC court,” a lucky holiday for us because the DC circuit said members of Congress do not have the authority to prosecute to prevent the president from collecting illegal foreign emoluments , it is up to Congress as a whole to act “and” so if a chamber refuses its consent to the president, he may not hold foreign emoluments. “

But there is also the issue of the upcoming elections. “He now has priors. In 2016 he asked the Russians to help him and in 2019 he was dropped off because he asked the Ukrainians to help him. I think a leopard like him won’t change his spots.” Swalwell told me. assume that he will continue to seek foreign aid in the elections. “

Raskin echoed the feeling. “Donald Trump and the banana republicans continue to pose a clear and present threat to the integrity of constitutional democracy, so we must defend the security of the 2020 elections with all we have,” he said. “We need to mobilize the majority of Americans who have registered their approval for accusation and conviction and then all other Americans who want to move the country in a different direction.”

