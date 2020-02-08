Advertisement

Like Issa Rae, at least one former SNL cast member is black for everyone this year, but the Academy has not given her many options. So when it was time to cast her own vote, Leslie Jones’ only Oscars vote was for Cynthia Erivo, the comedian revealed on Instagram on Friday, February 7th. “Cub, I just finished voting for the Oscars,” wrote Jones on social media. “It didn’t take long because there were no black people on it. So I voted for @cynthiaerivo and abstained from the rest of the vote. #Moreblackpeopleplease.”

The number of black Oscar nominees did indeed reach a low of three years this year, according to Variety. The publication noted that only five black people received needs from the Academy in 2020. They include: Harriet’s Erivo (best actress and best original song for “Stand Up”); composer Joshuah Brian Campbell, who wrote “Stand Up” together; director Ladj Ly (Best International Feature); and Hair Love’s Matthew A. Cherry and Karen Rupert Toliver (Best Animated Short).

In a follow-up post, Jones clarified that she also voted for Cherry’s Hair Love in addition to Erivo. “I didn’t think I should say that!” she added a caption. (Jones turned off comments on both of the aforementioned Instagram posts.) Indeed, the short animation of the former NFL receiver funded by Kickstarter about a black father styling his daughter’s hair has won rave reviews in Hollywood. In honor of the inspiring message from Hair Love, Gabrielle Union and Dwyane Wade even invited DeAndre Arnold, a teenager from Texas who was suspended for wearing dreadlocks, and his family to attend the Oscars ceremony in Los Angeles on February 9 .

It is unclear whether or not Erivo heard about Jones’ support, but a diversity-based awards season report she recently received came from actor Joaquin Phoenix. Accepting his BAFTA for Joker on February 2, the actor called the recording of white actors only as symptomatic of systemic racism in Hollywood. The next day, Erivo shared a clip of Phoenix’s BAFTA speech on Instagram with the caption: “Joaquin Phoenix gives you a word about institutional racism. Much respect.” (She had refused the BAFTA invitation to perform “Stand Up”)

Erivo later told Variety that his speech “meant a lot to her,” and she hoped that Phoenix’s call to action would not fall on deaf ears: “I think it was time for someone like him to say it, because people like me, the black girls of the world, the black men of the world, say it consistently, but we are not always heard. So maybe it was necessary to change something. ”

Even after the # OscarsSoWhite hashtag created by Reign in April began to trending in 2015, the lack of diversity of the Academy Awards seems to remain intact. Regarding the inclusion of nominees outside the male gender, the Academy – and the industry as a whole – still have a notable weak spot there. After Rae had read the fully masculine list of the 2020 best director Oscar nominees, her “Congratulations to those men” hit the nail on the head.

Although she may be the only black nominee in the Oscars acting category, Erivo will certainly earn a lot of votes for her powerful performance in Harriet – even if she already has Jones in her pocket.

