Andy Farrell has helped Ireland channel its “true Irish strength” in recent weeks – and Ross Molony wants Leinster to do the same.

The province is back in Guinness PRO14 action this weekend, with the cheetah visiting the RDS on Saturday afternoon, and Leo Cullen’s men hope to maintain their 100% season record.

But Molony is aware that something can and must go wrong for Leinster at the end of the season. They lost to Edinburgh last season before losing to Benetton at home not long after and then losing to Glasgow in Dublin.

In 2018 they lost to Edinburgh again before losing to Ospreys in Wales.

Over the next three weekends, they welcome cheetahs and travel to Ospreys before welcoming Glasgow to the RDS.

“This window is about making the group as tight as possible,” said Molony.

“It’s a pretty tight squad in general, and then there can be disruption when boys leave and boys filter out of the Irish squad.

We have a couple of AIL boys in training at the moment, like Bart Vermeulen (a Belgian U18 propeller) and guys like that, so there’s a lot of hacking and switching.

“It was the same at the beginning of the season during the World Cup and last season during the Six Nations. Maybe for two seasons, the teams seemed pretty bullied.

“We apparently had more away games than home games, but we probably didn’t really prepare for it.”

“So we’ve been using it as a building block for a couple of years now, so guys are just excited to get started.”

Molony expects some new faces to be added in the coming weeks, but there are unlikely to be debutants against third-place conference opponents from South Africa this Saturday.

Ruan Pienaar’s team is only five points behind Ulster, which is 11 points behind the unbeaten Leinster.

“I think their focus will be on us at the start of their (three-game) tour,” said Molony. “They had the Southern Kings twice before they came over, and won twice, so they have a little momentum there.

“They came to the RDS last year and probably shook us a bit, and they’ll probably try to do the same. You have probably gotten some confidence from this game.

I think their back three are very dangerous, they are always trying to get the pace into play and they are trying to make quick line outs and throw the ball over the back of the line out to run back on.

“They are always trying to get their fast players into the game, and that is up to us, but of course it will depend on the weather, so maybe we will try to track them from the front and then get to the point where we are we could see a couple of options. “