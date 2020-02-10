Advertisement

After the impeachment proceedings against President Trump in the Senate have been completed, “Biden’s investigation should begin,” Fox News presenter Steve Hilton writes.

“The alleged abuse of power and corruption by President Trump has been investigated for years. But what about the alleged biden corruption? Not a single investigation, ”said a statement from Foxnews.com:

Sure, you now have Sens. Grassley, Johnson, and others pushing for a review of Hunter Biden’s overseas business. But where were they? We have been interpreting corruption in Biden for almost a year.

Hunter was hired by a Ukrainian energy company while his father passed tax money on to the Ukrainian energy sector. You can see that he is guilty if Joe Biden responds to it.

[…]

And while we’re talking about your corruption in Ukraine, what about your corruption in China? So, #JoeChina, what exactly did Hunter do in Beijing in December 2013 when you brought him there with Air Force Two? Was it a coincidence that his company signed an exclusive and unprecedented billion dollar deal with a state bank of China less than two weeks later? Is there any connection to the fact that you had a weakness for China at this very moment and still say that there is no competition?

[…]

So here’s the question: what the hell do we have to do to get corruption investigated in Biden? President Trump has blocked and investigated and prosecuted his administration for three years, but nothing on the other side. That’s not fair. It is not justice. This is not the rule of law, but the law of the “swamp” – and the king of the swamp is Joe Biden.

Read the rest here.

