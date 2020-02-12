Advertisement

Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) emir Hafiz Saeed was convicted by a Pakistani court of terrorist financing and sentenced to five years in prison, the ANI news agency reported on Wednesday. It is the first time that Hafiz Saeed, who was arrested last year, has been convicted of terrorism.

Reports of Hafiz Saeed’s conviction follow just before an important meeting of the Financial Action Task Force, an anti-terrorism agency, will decide on the color code for listing in Pakistan.

Islamabad, which has tried to disappear from the FATF’s gray list, has tried to convince the international community that serious measures are needed to curb terrorist financing.

The “gray list” recognizes that Pakistan is a country where terrorist groups can conduct activities and collect donations, a label that makes foreign investments and loans from global financial institutions difficult.

Saeed-led JuD is believed to be the front organization of Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), who carried out terrorist attacks in Mumbai in 2008 that killed more than 160 people. He was not charged with the terrorist attack.

Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan ordered action against Hafiz Saeed last year, despite strong international pressure and the gray FATF list. Saeed’s arrest in July last year for terrorist financing was planned just before Imran Khan’s three-day visit to the United States.

