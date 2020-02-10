Advertisement

For fans, there are a number of notable moments to talk about in the final of the Power series, where different characters are caught getting dirty. For many viewers, photographing Ghost was something that was predictable, whether they found the scene and the events that preceded it to be frustrating, sad or nonsensical. It is over. Tariq did it and Tasha helped him hide it.

Like any good parent or businessman, Ghost had a will and no one expected to receive what they were doing. When 50 Cent said, “Power never ends”, this is a good example. Ghost proved that he can still pull all the strings – even in death! Let us know who received what for the last time and what those special provisions mean for Tariq and the future of the Power franchise.

Money left for Paz Valdes

Back in episode 12, Paz ran wild and tried to get Jamie / Ghost

thrown in jail for everything, even if it affected her sister’s name. Paz

found out later that he had changed his will after the death of Angela and had left money

her instead of Angela. Although she didn’t want it, she might have taken it to heart

after Tasha told her to take it. Now we want to know if Tasha is giving out

to Paz for financial assistance.

Tommy has his car back

Ghost felt some remorse after photographing Tommy’s beautiful blue 1969

Mustang on when they were each other’s throats, but nobody expected him to fix it

put it on and leave it to his brother when it was all said and done. Tommy

on the way to California in his ride and we’ll see it again in a spin-off. Fun

fact: Tommy’s Ford was auctioned by Starz and VIP

Fan auctions in September last year.

Tasha

A large bowl with nothing with an extra side of two middle fingers. Ghost, however, was generous enough to pay a year’s rent for her mother. Fans found this part funny, but let’s see what cunning steps Tasha will take to maneuver the legacy of her children from behind bars.

The St. Patrick children

Things have become interesting here. Forgotten baby girl

Yasmine was not forgotten by her father when he left a third of his estate

her. Since Raina left, Tariq inherited two-thirds of everything else that Ghost had

including access to life insurance funds, real estate, shares in Truth, shares,

and bonds.

While Tasha is fuming about her share of nothing, Tariq

tells her he will take care of her. Noble, but not an option since Ghost threw one

key in the plan. Tariq must obtain a four-year diploma with a 3.5 GPA at

a university before he can touch anything, and until then everything is locked

in trust.

Tasha, determined to get the goods earlier instead of later,

arranges for Tariq to come to Stansfield at night using

Strict. It is a movement that would not happen so quickly in the real world, but we

know that this installation leads directly to Power Book II: Ghost.

With his mother in prison and his financial future depending on finishing school, one can only imagine how deeply Tariq will go to get his lessons, pay a lawyer for Tasha and take care of his little sister.

It is clear that he wants to become a drug lord, and with some help from his former roommate at Choate, he is likely to start an illegal business from his campus. A university-trained version of Ghost? For those who want to see Tariq in a spin-off, that may be the case.

