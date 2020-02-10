Advertisement

(Warning: the following contains BIG spoilers for 90 days fiance Season 7, Episode 13).

It is the long-awaited final of season 7, where we discover which pairs tie the knot and which seem to split in the seams.

Oh, and apparently 2019 was a year for red-themed nuptials (seriously the Game of Thrones fandom has gone too far), a trend that we hope will die just as quickly as the relationship between Mike and Natalie. View our top moments from the episode!

Buzz Off Al

Anna, who is always crying, picks up her beekeeping partner Mursel from the airport with two of her sons in tow. The eldest, Joey, is actively boycotting the wedding, which increasingly seems to be a smart decision.

As soon as Mursel arrives from Turkey in the US, they have only six hours to marry. “Oh my goodness, we have so much to do,” says Anna as she travels and calls caterers hoping to plan her wedding for the same evening. We feel bad for Anna, but at some point she just does this to herself.

#SoulmateGate

Syngin rightly keeps second thoughts after Tania told him that she doesn’t have a “soulmate feeling” with her. Welcome to the rest of the world, Tania. “I don’t even know what I’m doing here,” confesses Syngin, to which Tania apologizes. Can we go past #SoulmateGate?

We have also officially found the Pantone color of the year of Tania.

A wedding because … Why not?

So Jasmin and Blake are getting married. WHY?!

“I know I can’t see you at traditional weddings, but I’m sure it’ll be okay,” Blake says as she gets ready. Yes, that is probably what will break this marriage, not at all that they have nothing in common.

FaceTime from hell

After returning from Ukraine, Mike is still worried about the status of his relationship with Natalie. They only spoke for a week until Mike calls her on FaceTime. Although Mike wants to discuss their argument, Natalie claims that she hasn’t even thought about it since he left.

“Do you love me or what?” Mike asks bluntly, on which Natalie simply repeats everything he says in the coming minutes: “you cut me deeply” followed by “no, you cut me deeply!” Really mature, Natalie, really mature.

“I had my rights to behave the way I did, but I didn’t do anything wrong to you,” says Natalie. “You must be stronger.” She is the one who threw her ring at him, and this is how she reacts?!

Natalie then admits that she doesn’t trust Mike, and a producer asks him to explain if something happened outside the camera. Mike doesn’t really give an answer, so we wonder if he really hides something, or if Natalie only understands why they break up.

We have enough witness

Angela and Michael meet Nigeria’s wedding registrar who tells them that he is recommending an American witness for ceremony to increase the chance of a marital visa. Angela apparently decides there in his office that she will marry Michael in Nigeria and give up her dreams that her family will attend their wedding.

However, without the presence of someone from Angela, the clerk threatens that the marriage can be considered invalid.

“The compromise between me and Michael was to plan the wedding here in Nigeria, but if the letter has good news from our lawyer, the Nigerian wedding is canceled and we get married in America,” Angela announces. Sounds like a plan, sealed with a fist.

Angela leaves Lagos and flies back to the US without marrying Michael.

Just don’t ask

A week after marrying Juliana, Michael is still in a blissful newlywed state. He drops off his two children with ex-wife Sarah, who asks about their Halloween. Juliana was apparently dressed as a zombie, “but quite hot,” Michael tells his ex-wife about his new, younger wife for their children. “She was offered many tricks.” Then they all laugh comfortably about prostitution and sexy stepmother.

There is a “hey, do you remember our wedding?” conversation about rain and weather and good omens (apparently they forget the fact that they are divorced), and Sarah asks about the appointment with Juliana. Michael confesses that he actually did not go through, and Sarah says she trusts that he is doing the best for the children.

Pour some honey on me

Anna is worried about how to prepare for the wedding with guests arriving within an hour. Of course, quick thinker Mursel is no help if Anna tries to show him how to steam his own suit. Mursel is sad that his family is not there, but we must remind him that his family is the reason why he and Anna somehow have a worse marriage than originally planned.

Mursel ties a red ribbon around Anna according to Turkish tradition, and he starts crying as soon as he sees her in her wedding dress. The happy couple walk hand in hand to the altar to exchange vows.

Anna’s youngest son gives an admirably passive, aggressive speech about how he “now will live with” or Mursel, who is his stepfather.

“Me. Here. Finish,” the evening summarizes eloquently.

“With this tattoo, I like tea”

It is the wedding anniversary of Tania and Syngin, and Syngin says he is hopefully not the one to break the 500-year divorce period of his family. The couple has a complete do-it-yourself wedding in the backyard of an Airbnb. Neither of them has written vows or started eating for the guests. “F *** DIY wedding,” Syngin jokes. But seriously.

Guests start arriving while Tania carries sweat and puts ice in coolers for welcome beers. “I think I’m just going to do it in a birdbath,” Tania says about her hygiene prior to the “I do.”

Syngin has still not “found out if our future is in line”, but regardless of the couple who are still walking down the aisle. Tania chooses a black lace dress over a pink satin slip and although it is not traditional, she looks beautiful. Syngin starts crying as soon as he sees his bride, and Tania joins him in tears as he sits on one knee to explain how much he loves her during their vows.

Instead of rings, the newlyweds decide to receive tattoos on their fingers. Yikes. “We chose Sagittarius because it is the travel sign and it just felt super important to us,” Tania explains. OK for sure. There are also smoke and scary candlesticks, so perhaps the enchanting theme was deliberately by Tania because she is a self-proclaimed “witch doctor.”

Endless Love

Robert and Anny prepare individually for their big day. Although Robert has five children, he has never been married and says he hopes to have only one wife for the rest of his life.

During the ceremony, however, Robert interrupts and says that he “cannot do this now”. Surprise, it is finally an engagement ring for Anny! “I love you until the day I leave this earth,” Robert promises. Anny becomes emotional and says “I do” through tears of happiness.

They joke that they have five children together, so Robert can get a “full NBA team” of children. Due to the multiple weddings in this latest episode, it seems that Anny and Robert are among the top to succeed. Well, at least it’s better than Blake and Jasmin, that’s for sure.

previews

The start of the two-part Tell All starts next week and promises a lot of drama. Although online reports show that Angela and Michael are married, Angela continues to run away from Tell All sets, this time screaming at Michael “kiss this white, trashy ass.” Robert confronts Bryson’s grandparents in a heated discussion that shows why they haven’t seen Bryson in months. And ugh, #SoulmateGate is apparently still something while other cast members scold Tania.

However, the most revealing teaser is that Mike may have cheated Natalie. Maybe we should ask Bojangles? Moreover, Sarah, Michael’s ex-wife, implies that infidelity was the reason for their divorce. Let’s see how Juliana responds to that.

But let’s be honest, we all just want to see more of Sasha’s tirades about refusing breakfast cereals. That would really tell everything.

Until next week 90 day lovers!

90 days fiancee, Sunday, 8 / 7c, TLC

