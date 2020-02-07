Advertisement

State House Bill 1945 is looking for another $ 1.5 million to make homeless people fly back to their home states (“Legislation tries to keep homeless people flying back home,” Star-Advertiser, Feb. 3).

We must proactively address this issue at source: by preventing other states from flying their homeless people primarily to Hawaii.

Our convention delegation must pursue federal legislation that makes it illegal for states to shamelessly send their homeless to other states.

This very unethical practice must be regulated with serious consequences, including fines of one million dollars per homeless person sent.

While some say it is difficult to find evidence of this practice, federal enforcement agencies can easily find evidence from audits of budgets and expense books from other states and provinces, from airline registers or, if necessary, from direct testimonials from the homeless themselves.

We must effectively prevent the homelessness problem of other states from becoming the problem of Hawaii.

Ed Uchida

Hawaii Kai

Beware of media bias from right-wing sources

I agree with David Peterson that we should all think carefully about whether the information presented by the news media is true and therefore valid (“Filter media reports and make a decision yourself”, Star-Advertiser, Letters, November 21) . But he only focuses on Democrats, which implies that they are trying to become “us (brainwashed) in a left or Democratic perspective.”

Really? Think of Fox News, right-wing radio and President Donald Trump, three entities that are aggressive, obvious providers of biased, crooked information.

The current Republican President of the United States tweets and expresses lies every day.

Do you really believe him?

Louise Furniss

Kalihi valley

Tourism does not improve most residents

I fully agree with Lee Cataluna’s column on the harmful effects of too many tourists here in Hawaii (“State tourism got out of hand,” Star-Advertiser, February 2).

Because tourism has become such a cash cow, it seems that we have sacrificed much of the quality of life that has made Hawaii such a great place to live for the locals. The modest houses with decent yards and friendly neighbors to talk to, and simple parks and beaches where people bring their own entertainment equipment, have given way to high-rise hotels and apartments with fitness equipment and spas, monster houses in previously quiet neighborhoods, increased traffic and parking problems.

It probably all helps our economy, but given so many stories about people with two and three jobs making ends meet, how the homeless population continues to grow and how government services continue to fall, you wonder: is all this expansion in tourism really help the people who call this place home?

Louise Storm

Puunui

Expand the use of left-hand bends at intersections

I understand that Honolulu must generate income and protect our pedestrians. To keep traffic flowing, a left-hand bend must be installed at every junction with a bend. Before the Kapiolani Medical Center there is a left turn from Manoa, but there has never been a signal. The yield for the city will certainly go up, because at least three cars will receive a ticket each morning for each signal change because we have to take the red light to turn around, because parents are rushing to come to Punahou School and the University of Hawaii.

This has been going on for 20 years. But sales are not the problem, we are told. It’s safety. Adopting the “Walk Everything Now” intersection, where all lights turn red, motor traffic stops and only pedestrians cross in every direction, is perhaps safer.

Lea Stewart

Waialae

Stop levying more taxes on the poor of Hawaii

Our government’s efforts to use taxation as a means of reducing traffic congestion will only lead to poor and struggling middle class families in Hawaii suffering even more economic struggles (“Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell proposes study of traffic congestion prices,” Star- Advertiser, Jan. 16).

Politicians, their families and the wealthy residents of Oahu will not be affected by the higher taxes. This is a subtle but worrying step toward class warfare and oppressive government control.

The voters of Hawaii have already rejected this idea.

Donald Wyand

Makiki

Pharmacists can expand the reach of healthcare

The article, “Doctors continue to leave Hawaii, contributing to persistent shortages” (Star-Advertiser, December 25, 2019), states that shortages of doctors are slowing access to health care for residents of Hawaii, resulting in poor health outcomes. Primary care pharmacists can reduce these delays and improve access to care.

After a doctor is diagnosed, pharmacists can work with healthcare providers to provide patients with quality care.

For example, some pharmacists can control chronic diseases by evaluating the effectiveness of medication and adjusting therapy if necessary. Pharmacists can educate patients about the risks and benefits of drugs and lifestyle changes to improve patients’ health.

Primary care pharmacists can monitor patients with their chronic illnesses, allowing doctors to see new patients and evaluate acute problems. This collaboration between doctors and primary care pharmacists can enable Hawaii residents to gain timely and qualitative access to healthcare.

Katherine Chun, Angela Chang and Seo Hyoun Bang

Student pharmacists, UCSF School of Pharmacy

