Advertisement

Main article Letters

On Oahu, the long-term failure of the city to regulate illegal vacation rentals has dried up the pool of rental properties, and the resulting rent increase has boosted the cost of every other product and business.

read more

Mahalo for reading the Honolulu Star advertiser!

You read a premium story. Read the full story with our Print & Digital subscription.

Subscribe now

Advertisement

Log in

Already a subscriber? Log in now to continue reading this story.

Approve housing policies that match local income

Mahalo to Lee Cataluna for confronting tourism (“State tourism got out of hand,” Star-Advertiser, 2 February).

On Oahu, the long-term failure of the city to regulate illegal vacation rentals has dried up the pool of rental properties, and the resulting rent increase has boosted the cost of every other product and business. When employees, such as teachers, doctors, nurses and police officers, cannot afford housing, they “vote with their feet” by leaving and society falls apart.

In addition to controlling illegal vacation rentals, a speculation tax on vacancy would help, as would an increase in property taxes at the same time as an increase in the homeowner’s exemption.

Each new residential building or new development must be required to have a mix of units that is consistent with the income distribution in Hawaii. In other words, a few large units for the rich and some smaller units for the rest of us. If the rich don’t like it, there are other states in which they are welcome to live.

Neil Frazer

Kailua

City’s ability to compromise facilities

Absolutely no one should be surprised that the mayor finally admits that the city is missing money because of the rail project (“Blaisdell restoration stopped because of the cost of the rail”, Star-Advertiser, 4 February).

The mayor knew that the city could not afford a railway construction, as well as the estimated $ 773 million to overhaul the perfectly beautiful Blaisdell Center, which can continue to serve for many years to come.

The mayor cited the definitive construction costs for the last 4.16 miles of the track and the more than $ 125 million in annual operating and maintenance costs as reasons that the city simply cannot afford any more projects.

What is really disappointing is that the ability of the city to maintain even city facilities, let alone make improvements, is in serious danger.

What does this mean for the future of the city and the county of Honolulu?

Pam Smith

Ewa beach

Prioritize programs, eliminate redundancies

An attitude of complacency and business-as-usual exists within the political elite of Hawaii. Government David Ige’s plan to raise wages to give the working class of our state more discretionary spending options is a continuation of six decades of party domination.

It is time for our career politicians to put some skin into the game and put an end to feckless leadership and wasteful government spending. The dripping economic effects of relentless tax and spending policies increase the non-discretionary accounts of taxpayers, while eliminating our freedom to improve the quality of family life.

Politicians must prioritize all public programs and create projects and programs that add value and quality to our lives such as TheBus, satellite city halls and HPOWER.

Consideration should also be given to eliminating redundancies at federal, state, and local levels, and wasteful and inefficient processes.

Greatness is achieved by visionaries and people of action.

Chris K. Neff

Mililani

EXPRESS YOURSELF

The Honolulu Star advertiser welcomes all opinions. Do you want your voice to be heard? Send a letter to the editors.

>> Write us: We welcome letters of up to 150 words and guest columns of 500 – 600 words. We reserve the right to edit for clarity and length. State your name, address and telephone number during the day.

>> Mail: Letters to the editors, Honolulu Star advertiser 7 Waterfront Plaza, 500 Ala Moana, Suite 210 Honolulu, HI 96813

>> Contact: 529-4831 (telephone), 529-4750 (fax), [email protected], staradvertiser.com/editorial/submit-letter

Advertisement