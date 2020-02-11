Advertisement

Make no mistake: I and most of my family and friends prefer to install red-light cameras.

They are needed at all dangerous intersections and, if we can afford it, at most intersections. I can’t speak for other parts of Honolulu, but along the Kalanianaole Highway from Ainakoa to Lunalilo Home Road drivers have overtaken me while I stop for a red light and blow through the intersection. It happens all the time, including morning and afternoon school hours.

I hear them step on the gas and pull up behind me. I tell my wife to see this car come around us. I wish I had a dash cam to record them.

This has to stop. These speeders and runners endanger innocent lives. Another intersection worth seeing is Atkinson and Kapiolani, where it is so dangerous to be a pedestrian.

Gary Nakanishi

St. Louis Heights

Residential A rate must be reformed

It is refreshing to see that at least some members of the city council have set their sights on adjusting the limits of the tax threshold for homes A.

The developing irony of the housing category A, which was introduced as a deterrent against speculation on real estate outside the island, was intended to increase the rental housing for the local population. However, as the value of real estate increases, more and more local families will not be able to afford rent that falls under the Residential A category. Is it out of the reach of the possibility that one day all Oahu properties can be valued at $ 1 million and therefore fall under housing A rates?

An adjustment must be made clear. The most equitable adjustment would be to limit the Residential Building category to objects that were worth more than $ 1 million at the time the category was introduced. The city will still benefit from rising taxes, as these properties appreciate, but local families who rent ‘non-luxury’ properties would not be adversely affected.

Joseph W. Turban

Makakilo

Stopping Blaisdell is a good decision

It is good news that Mayor Kirk Caldwell has stopped the plans for the renovation of the Blaisdell Center (“Blaisdell restoration stopped because of the cost of the track,” Star-Advertiser, February 4).

Apparently it would have been too expensive at a time when the city is still struggling to pay for the rail system. I wondered where the symphony orchestra and opera theater would perform, if not in the Blaisdell. The renovation would have taken three or more years. That is a long time to miss a good concert and opera location. Hooray for keeping the status quo provisional.

In the meantime, the city continues to repair certain parts of the center to keep it well maintained.

I love the acoustics, the wide seats and the spacious legroom in the Blaisdell Concert Hall. What a great experience it is to sit there and listen to great music!

Glenda Hinchey

Aliamanu

A live-born baby has a fundamental right to life

The letter to the editor of Rita Kama-Kimura is a no-brainer (“Senate law would save survivors from abortion,” Star-Advertiser, February 6).

A baby born deserves full protection of the law and the application of all medically necessary and appropriate services for survival. A vast majority of our citizens agree that conditions (for example, an unsuccessful abortion procedure) should not be an obstacle to receiving medical care.

The baby has not signed his right to medical assistance and should therefore not be denied what he or she needs to live. No one owns another individual. The life of a viable baby cannot be ended based on the wishes of someone else, regardless of the relationship or intention.

I hope that Senate Bill 2237 will attend a hearing soon. Our lawmakers must pass it on in a landslide and Gov. David Ige must sign it immediately.

Mary Smart

Mililani

Minimum wage drives young people away

As a senior in high school, I am at a crossroads in my life – whether or not to stay in Hawaii.

I chose to stay because I love this community, but most of my friends chose to leave.

They don’t believe there is an opportunity for them here, so they go to colleges and get jobs on the mainland. The sad thing is that my friends are right.

The data from the State Department of Business, Economic Development and Tourism show that a person without children and who receives health insurance from his or her employer needs $ 17.63 per hour to be “self-sufficient” in Hawaii. $ 17 would be the absolute minimum wage.

How can I blame my friends for leaving as fast as they are, while the legislator is considering only $ 13 in four years?

We have to raise the minimum wage to $ 17.

Dyson Chee

Ala Moana

Protect the US, borders against germ warfare

The most deadly and deadly form of weapons that is undetectable and that can easily invade and compromise the integrity and security of our borders, with devastating and deadly consequences, is the use of germ warfare.

That is why every president, regardless of his party relationship, who first protects Americans and our borders, is a force to be reckoned with and not to be taken lightly.

Yes, President Donald Trump could use an attitude change in diplomacy, but remember: he is our elected leader and members of both parties must address this concern directly with the President for a better and more cohesive working relationship on behalf of the American people and world leaders.

We are the most powerful nation because we all know and understand that we are united, divided and falling.

God bless America!

Patrick N. Custino

Kaneohe

