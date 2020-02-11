Advertisement

I can understand why personal injury lawyers disagree with car insurance through no fault of their own, because then they will have to cut their TV commercials and most likely have to think more about their own expenses if the cow gets money in a lawsuit get out to the pasture where it belongs. These lawyers are a big part of the ICBC financial problem and it is time to fix it.

Andrew Wilkinson, who calls on the government to “… open the auto insurance sector to private competition …” is proof of how little he thinks of voters. His liberal party was in government for sixteen years, and they made no move to take out private insurance, but milked ICBC at every opportunity, without worrying about what that would do or what it would do to the company’s health Measure for the valuation of the company would mean the public would have to pay subsequently.

Neither he nor his party members have any moral reason to comment on the ICBC, but they don’t think voters will remember it. This voter will, and I hope that many others will.

Dan Peebles, Langley

The criticism of senior citizens endorse report

Re:B.C. Report for non-advisory industry group criticized

The main criticism of the latest report by the Office of the Senior Attorney from Daniel Fontaine of B.C. Care Providers Association appears to be that its association has not been consulted. However, reading the report shows that the lawyer has reviewed documents and financial reports that are public knowledge, and many of which were provided by the members of the association.

The report quickly pointed out that the reporting requirements between different health authorities are inconsistent and inadequate. This means that the public cannot see exactly how much tax money of $ 1.4 billion is spent each year. I think the state government should set uniform reporting standards across the country. The article said, “The report says that home nurses earn up to $ 16.85 an hour.” Indeed, it is the “lowest confirmed wage rate” (page 28). It’s significantly less than the standard $ 23.48 hourly rate negotiated by the Health Employers Association, but Fontaine would prefer to compare it to a rate of $ 21 an hour. But he can’t explain why the lowest confirmed rate is 20 percent lower. No wonder that there is a shortage of staff.

The article does not mention how nursing homes are subsidized by taxpayers for construction, mortgages, repairs, and the like, as documented in the lawyer’s report. Doesn’t it make sense if we pay for real estate and buildings that these amounts are repaid when the property is sold or is no longer used as a nursing home? Perhaps taxpayers should insist that to the extent that we invest, we are the owners? On the other hand, maybe we should delete the values ​​for profit and property from the nursing service anyway.

Stuart Alcock, Vancouver

Sportswoman reporting

Re:The coverage of women’s sports is still inadequate

I heartily agree with Burnaby’s letter writer Wendie Nelson. Vancouver Sun’s coverage of women’s athletic performance is a joke. I don’t know what an athlete needs to do to create the sports department front page if Christine Sinclair and Bianca Andreescu don’t.

Thank you for today’s cover photo of Burnabys Emily Bausback. But let’s also see how women are in the spotlight in the current sports department.

Errin Morrison, Port Moody

Sportswomen sports news

I couldn’t agree more with Wendie Nelson’s letter. After many unsuccessful searches in the sports department for news about female performance, I’m almost tempted to cancel my subscription.

No wonder women professionals have a hard time winning over fans and donors with such a short reach.

Sandra Schemmer, West Vancouver

