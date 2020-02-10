Advertisement

The American census is coming!

The census will be sent to every household in March. Self-response on the internet is available online from mid-March to the end of July. Census counters will visit you from May to July if necessary.

When more of us native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders are counted, we will have more federal funding for our community. Please join. You are needed.

I’m Hawaiian and I count. Do you?

Georgette Stevens

Nanakuli

Wild cats spread diseases to endangered species

I would like to express my gratitude to the National Oceanographic and Atmospheric Administration for taking good care of Pohaku, the monk seal (“Sick monk seal in Ko Olina diagnosed with an infection spread by cats,” Star-Advertiser, February 3).

My husband and I have had very little success in drawing the attention of various government agencies to the diseases spread by wild cat droppings. Neighborhoods on every island are flooded with wild cats and chickens – in Hawaii Kai it is teeming with coastline and marina. We have brought several kittens from the shoreline to the Hawaiian Humane Society and we have successfully captured and brought in several adult cats humanely.

We have asked the city council and the health ministry for help, but have only received short-term help with few results.

Unfortunately, the worrying infection of Pohaku is probably not an isolated case. Toxoplasmosis and other diseases and parasites of wild cats endanger marine life in our entire state and can also harm people.

Judy Sobin

Hawaii Kai

TNR programs can help control cat populations

It is terribly sad that the R028 monk seal has been infected with the Toxoplasma gondii parasite (“Sick monk seal with Ko Olina diagnosed with an infection that has been spread by cats,” Star-Advertiser, February 3). Her condition is serious and guarded and I hope she recovers completely.

Unfortunately, this report will produce a new round of rhetoric against TNR (wild cat trap neuter return) programs, where wild cats are sterilized or neutered and returned to their place of capture, although the number of surgically sterilized wild cats in these programs is only a small fraction of the total number of wild cats on Oahu.

I hope that people interested in protecting monk seals against toxoplasmosis will prevent unwanted cats from being released into the wild, not letting their domestic cats roam outside and support programs for castrating and castrating cats, including organized TNR programs.

Robert Schmidt

Manoa

The legislature must act to support the telescope

As noted in David Shapiro’s column, the leadership of our governor “becomes more confusing every week at the deadlock of the Mauna Kea Telescope” (“Ige offers long stories about the 30-meter telescope conflict,” Star-Advertiser, Volcanic Ash, February 2).

His State of the State address offered no way forward, only more “meaningless babbling”. Shapiro concluded: “If history is a guide, the governor will do nothing and hope that the issue will simply disappear.”

It is time for the legislature to enforce the law. During the recent opening session, the Senate and House leaders expressed their support for the Thirty-meter telescope. My letters to individual legislators months ago supported TMT, but said it was the governor who had to act. Since Ige will not act, our legislature must stand up and act.

Frank Oliva

Kailua

GOP senators legitimize abuse by the president

As expected, Senate Republicans acquitted President Donald Trump, despite the mountain of convincing evidence to prove that he is guilty.

The Framers of the Constitution anticipated the emergence of a corrupt demagogue and so dangerous that they had to take desperate measures. So the provocation provision was included in the constitution. But what they did not expect were complicate senate republicans who would be prepared to pave the way for an authoritarian regime.

The US Senate was once widely regarded as the most consultative body of dual cooperation. But that enviable reputation was tarnished when Senate Republicans released Trump.

By acquitting Trump without a fair trial, Senate Republicans have legitimized presidential abuse, dismantled the system of checks and balances, undermined national security, and seriously compromised American democracy. But democracy-loving Americans have one last line of defense: defeat Trump and his congressmen in this next election by voting for Democrats.

Rod B. Catiggay

Mililani

Storm water levy would lead to higher rents

The city can charge a separate rainwater fee to Oahu owners, depending on how much of the property is paved, because they contribute to rain drains in storm drains and the ocean instead of soaking in the ground and replenishing the aquifer (” Honolulu weighing possibility of forming rainwater utility ”, Star-Advertiser, January 28).

This additional tax will result in an owner who rents a property increasing the rent in the same way. An article by Andrew Gomes said a state study of supply and demand of local homes shows that Hawaii needs 50,156 new homes in the next five years (“Demand for homes in Hawaii is high, supply still low,” Star-Advertiser, January 30 ). That means more paving and less soil to supplement the aquifer.

Richard Leong

Kaneohe

Postal Service praised for honoring Gwen Ifill

I was very happy that the U.S. Postal Service (USPS) issued a forever stamp in honor of Gwen Ifill on January 30.

Ifill was truly a groundbreaking journalist and PBS news anchor for public broadcasting. She paved the way for others, especially African-American journalists and women. For years I enjoyed the “News Hour” on PBS. I enjoyed watching her before she died in 2016. Her news presentation was clear and factual – no ‘fake news’.

Kudos to the USPS and those who argue for the beautiful forever stamp in honor of a great news reporter. May she be an inspiring role model for others to follow.

Lawrence M.O. Chun

Kailua

