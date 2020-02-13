Lewis Hamilton’s parents were born on January 7, 1985 to Anthony Hamilton and Carmen in Stevenage, Hertfordshire, England. When he was just 2 years old, his parents separated. He was raised by his mother’s sister for another 10 years and enrolled at the John Henry Newman School in Stevenage.

The boy’s curiosity about automobiles was awakened around the age of 6 when his father brought him a remote-controlled car and then handed the boy a go-kart. Lewis started competing in karting in 1993 and quickly made a name for himself.

RACING CAREER

In 1998, he was hired by the McLaren Formula 1 team for the driver development program. From the age of two, Hamilton also took part in the Intercontinental A (Kart Race), Formula A and Formula Super A and also won the European Championship as the winner.

In 2001, Hamilton focused on the British Formula Renault Winter Series, where he finished fifth despite a fall in the third lap. The next year he won third place in Formula Renault UK as part of the Manor Racing Team. In 2004, McLaren again chose Hamilton on his team for the Formula 3 Euro Series, in which Lewis Hamilton won fifth place.

In 2006 he joined the GP2 ART Grand Prix team – a springboard to Formula 1. He won the debut title and beat Nelson Piquet Jr and Timo Glock.

His good performance was well timed, as McLaren was keen to fill in gaps resulting from the departure of Juan Pablo Montoya and Kimi Raikkonen. Eventually Lewis Hamilton became Fernando Alonso, defending champion of the 2007 season, as part of the Mercedes team.

main title

Hamilton started his F1 stint in 2007 impressively and finished second in the drivers’ world championship. Only one point separated him from the winner, Kimi Raikkonen from Finland’s Kimi Raikkonen, the winner. He had four race wins this year, setting the F1 record for the highest number of victories in a rookie season by Jacques Villeneuve. Hamilton continued in great shape in 2008, winning five races to win the drivers’ championship. At 23 years and 301 days, he was the youngest man to win the title. This record remained until Sebastian Vettel added his name to the championship honor list in 2010.

In 2012, Hamilton decided to leave McLaren to join the Mercedes-Benz F1 team and replace the retired Michael Schumacher. The following year, Hamilton’s move to the Mercedes F1 team brought him together with Nico Rosberg, his childhood teammate from the karting era. The British driver who just won a race – the Hungarian GP.

In 2014 he won his second championship title due to victories in eleven races. Another feature that came to the fore was the beginning of an intense rivalry between the Mercedes duo Hamilton and Rosberg. The following year, Hamilton led the race for his third driver title again. He repeated the feat in 2017, 2018 and 2019 and has won a total of six driver titles to date.

INTERESTING FACTS

1. In a touching Instagram post, Hamilton once revealed how he took up karate as a boy to defend himself against bullies at school. The Formula One icon discussed the difficulties he faced in his early years and said he was one of only three black children in his school in Stevenage, England. Faced with bullying by high school students, he started karate at the age of five with his father’s permission. He highlighted how the move helped, saying that martial arts had taught him discipline, respect, and humility. He said it also gave him confidence to stand up to bullies and others who were bullied.

2. Lewis Hamilton not only made a significant contribution to the worldwide spread of Formula 1, but also actively promoted the need for environmental protection. He recently announced a decision to donate $ 500,000 to Australia due to a wildfire. The money is used to save and revive the flora and fauna of the region affected by the inferno.

