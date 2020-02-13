LG gram 17(17Z90N)LG gram 15(15Z90N)LG gram 14(14Z90N)LG gram 2-in-1 (14T90N)screen size17 inches 15.6 inches 14 inches 14 inchesLCDWQXGA (2560 x 1600) IPS, over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS, over sRGB 96 percent Full HD (1920 x 1080) IPS with touch, Corning ® Gorilla® glass 6aspect ratio16: 1016: 916: 916: 9Weight1350 g (2.98 lbs) 1120 g (2.47 lbs) 999 g (2.2 lbs) 1145 g (2.52 lbs)size380.6 x 262.6 x 17.4 mm (14.98 x 10.34 x 0.69 in) 357.6 x 225.3 x 16.8 mm (14.08 x 8.87 x 0.66 Inch) 323.4 x 209.8 x 16.8 mm (12.73 x 8.26 x 0.66 inch) 324.6 x 210.8 x 17.9 mm (12.78) x 8.3 x 0.7 inches)battery80Wh80Wh72Wh72Whcentral processor10th generation Intel® Core ™ processor 10th generation Intel®Core ™ processor 10th generation Intel®Core ™ processor 10th generation Intel®Core ™ processorGPUIntel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Intel® Iris® Plus Graphics Intel® UHD Graphics Intel® UHD GraphicsmemoryUp to 24 GB (DDR4 3200 MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 24 GB (DDR4 3200 MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 24 GB (DDR4 3200 MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

Up to 16 GB (DDR4 2666 MHz,

1 on board + 1 slot)

campM.2 dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 dual SSD slots (NVMeTM) M.2 dual SSD slots (NVMeTM)colourWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark SilverWhite, Dark SilverkeyboardBacklitBacklitBacklitBacklitI / O portThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type C),

USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD / UFS, DC-In

HP / Mic Out (combo)

ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type C),

USB 3.1 x 3, HDMI, microSD / UFS, DC-In

HP / Mic Out (combo)

ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type C),

USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI, microSD / UFS, DC-In

HP / Mic Out (combo)

ThunderboltTM 3 (USB Type C),

USB 3.1 x 2, HDMI,

microSD, DC-In

HP / Mic Out (combo)

USPFingerprint reader, US Military Standard 810G compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint reader, US Military Standard 810G compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint reader, US Military Standard 810G compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6

Fingerprint reader, US Military Standard 810G compliance,

DTS X Ultra, Wi-Fi 6