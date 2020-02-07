Advertisement

Prime Minister Narendra Modi speaks during the thank you speech for addressing the President in Rajya Sabha on February 6

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi already gave 24 references to Jawaharlal Nehru in parliament in his two speeches on Thursday, which dealt mainly with the Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA). The name of the first prime minister was mentioned 23 times in the Lok Sabha and once in the Rajya Sabha.

In his two speeches, Modi also referred to B.R. Ambedkar twice, Ram Manohar Lohia twice and Lal Bahadur Shastri seven times to justify the CAA.

He also addressed the opposition by describing the protests as a “road to anarchy” in his response to the thank you speech to the President.

Appeal to former leaders in defense of the Citizenship Act

In the Lok Sabha, PM Modi referred to Nehru 23 times to justify the Citizenship Act. “Such a great worldly person as Nehru, such a great thinker, such a great visionary; and everything for you, why didn’t he put all citizens there instead of minorities? Modi asked when referring to the 1950 pact signed between Nehru and then Pakistani Prime Minister Liaquat Ali Khan.

He was referring to Nehru along with Lal Bahadur Shastri, BR Ambedkar and Ram Manohar Lohia when he read an extract from a 1947 resolution of the Congress Working Committee in the speech, which lasted approximately 1 hour and 40 minutes.

He also referred to the name of the first prime minister when he read an extract from a 1947 resolution of the Congress Working Committee and a 1950 speech by Parliament.

“Was Pandit Nehru collaborative? I want to know? Did he differentiate between Hindus and Muslims? Did he want a Hindu rashtra? Modi asked.

Nehru’s name was mentioned in the upper house when he quoted from Shastri’s speech about Hindus in Pakistan. The Prime Minister also referred to BR Ambedkar and said: “After independence, most Hindus who stayed behind were Dalits. B. R. Ambedkar said: “I want to tell the SCs that are being seized in Pakistan today that they should come to India.” All of these quotes are from nation builders from India. Were they all together? “

The 23x modes called Nehru in Lok Sabha

PM Modi first mentioned Nehru’s name in connection with the 1950 Nehru Liaquat Pact. He said the agreement was made on the condition that religious minorities in Pakistan should not be discriminated against. PM Modi said: “Congress must now respond, as great a worldly man as Nehru, a great thinker and great visionary; Then why did he use “all citizens” instead of the word minority? If he was so great, if he was so nice, why didn’t he bother? “

Modi then founded the Citizenship Law and said, “What we say today, the same thing was said by Nehru back then. Why did Nehruji use the word minority, you won’t say it because you suffer. But Nehru himself answered that. “

He next mentioned Nehru’s letter to Gopinath Bordoloi, the then Prime Minister of Assam, in which he justified the distinction between Hindu refugees and Muslim immigrants and called for India to take care of refugees.

Modi then attracted Nehru’s 1950 speech, a few months after the Nehru Liaquat Pact. “Nehruji said there is no doubt that the affected people who have settled in India have the right to be citizens, and if there are no legal provisions that allow it, changes need to be made,” he said ,

Subsequently, Modi recalled the 1963 Lok Sabha trial, in which Nehru, the then foreign minister, allegedly interrupted the then foreign minister Dinesh Singh and said that East Pakistan’s authority exerted enormous pressure on Hindus. “This was Panditji’s statement. Nehru dealt not only with Gandhi but also with Pakistan’s situation. There are many documents, letters and reports from the Evaluation Committee, all of which have advocated similar laws.”

When Modi launched an attack against Congress, he asked, “Was Nehru municipal after everything I told you? I want to know. Did he differentiate between Hindus and Muslims? Nehru wanted to do a Hindu rashtra? “

No mention of NRC

PM Modi’s speech takes place at a time when protests against the Citizenship Act have been heard repeatedly. “Whatever is said about the CAA … every colleague should think and ask questions. Should we all stop misinforming and leading the country? Isn’t it our responsibility or not? Should we participate in such campaigns? Modi said when he launched an attack on Congress.

As The Indian Express pointed out, Modi did not mention the National Register of Citizens (NRC) in either speech, which was the other issue with the CAA critics. However, later in Rajya Sabha, he explained the process of the National Population Register (NPR) and said it was a routine administrative matter.

“But if voting bank policies create constraints … those who introduced NPR in 2010 are against spreading confusion in people’s minds,” he said.

